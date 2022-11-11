Nov. 11 high school sports roundup

Volleyball
Southern California Regionals, quarterfinals
Thursday’s score
No. 2 Palos Verdes d. No. 7 Liberty, 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16
Football
Central Section playoffs, quarterfinals,
Thursday’s scores
Division I
No. 3 Liberty 49, No. 6 Santa Maria-St. Joseph 13
Division II
No. 7 Frontier 38, No. 2 Kingsburg 35
Division III
No. 4 Kennedy 33, No. 5 Kerman 7
No. 11 Fresno-Sunnyside 33, No. 3 Tehachapi 21
No. 15 Independence 27, No. 7 Tulare-Mission Oak 24
Division IV
No. 8 Shafter 14, No. 1 Madera-Liberty 13
No. 4 Madera-Torres 28, No. 12 North 14
No. 7 Coalinga 26, No. 2 Taft 18
Division VI
No. 1 Hanford West 13, No. 8 Kern Valley 12
No. 5 Avenal 24, No. 4 Arvin 14
Friday's score
Division II
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 Hanford, late
Friday, Nov. 18 semifinal matchups
Division I
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan, 7
No. 4 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial at No. 1 Clovis West, 7
Division II
No. 7 Frontier at No. 3 Lemoore, 7
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian-No. 4 Hanford winner at No. 1 Visalia-CVC, 7
Division III
No. 4 Kennedy at No. 1 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep, 7
No. 15 Independence at No. 11 Fresno-Sunnyside, 7
Division IV
No. 8 Shafter at No. 4 Madera-Torres, 7
No. 7 Coalinga at No. 3 Caruthers, 7
Division V
No. 8 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley at No. 4 Templeton, 7
No. 3 Dos Palos at No. 2 Atascadero, 7
Division VI
No. 5 Avenal at No. 1 Hanford West, 7
No. 10 Riverdale at No. 3 Mendota, 7
Cross country
South Yosemite Valley League Championships
At The Park at River Walk; 5K course
Girls varsity
Team: 1. Highland 36; 2. Bakersfield 45; 3. Independence 48; 4. Ridgeview 99; 5. Bakersfield Christian, no score.
Individual (top 10): 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 17:46.01; 2. Lianna Guerra, Highland, 18:03.99; 3. Elena Baltazar, Independence, 19:05.30; 4. Natalie Flores, Independence, 19:13.58; 5. Bobbi Lizarraga, Bakersfield, 19:53.28; 6. Alexis Spurlock, Bakersfield, 20:06.91; 7. Anicia Carrillo, Ridgeview, 20:19.03; 8. Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, 20:20.98; 9. Jasmine Vasquez, Highland, 20:24.87; 10. Trinity McLean, Independence, 20:25.21.
Boys varsity
Team: 1. Bakersfield 15; 2. Independence 67; 3. Ridgeview 67; 4. Highland 93; 5. Bakersfield Christian, no score.
Individual (top 10): 1. Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, 17:05.67; 2. Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, 17:05.67; 3. Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, 17:06.03; 4. Landon Noel, Bakersfield, 17:06.07; 5. Richard Rangel, Bakersfield, 17:15.65; 6. Aaron Ramirez, Independence, 17:16.78; 7. Anthony Cadena, Bakersfield, 17:21.82; 8. Jaxon Sweet, Highland, 17:32.18; 9. Angel Valencia, Bakersfield, 17:49.29; 10. Manuel Lopez Vargas, Ridgeview, 18:21.73.
South Yosemite River League Championships
At The Park at River Walk; 5K course
Girls varsity
Team: 1. Stockdale 40; 2. Frontier 44; 3. Liberty 60; 4. Centennial 82; 5. Garces, no score.
Individual (top 10): 1. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 18:52.47; 2. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 19:09.20; 3. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 19:31.72; 4. Abby Trujillo, Frontier, 19:49.97; 5. Ava Leisenfelder, Stockdale, 20:12.43; 6. Cordelia Aguilar, Frontier, 20:15.82; 7. Roseli Diaz, Frontier, 20:15; 8. Mia Lorigo, Centennial, 20:34.76; 9. Alyssa Rodriguez, Frontier, 20:58.31; 10. Jenny Bui, Centennial, 21:08.79.
Boys varsity
Team: 1. Frontier 23; 2. Stockdale 44; 3. Liberty 62; 4. Centennial 88; 5. Garces, no score.
Individual (top 10): 1. Jacob Perez, Frontier, 16:03.24; 2. Hayden Herstad, Frontier, 16:49.73; 3. Talen Monaco, Frontier, 16:56.51; 4. Jackson Guimarra, Stockdale, 17:03.94; 5. Cesar Mendoza, Stockdale, 17:09.24; 6. Pishoy Resk, Stockdale, 17:11.58; 7. Christopher Wells, Frontier, 17:13.52; 8. Isaiah Polanco, Liberty, 17:13.87; 9. Shane Sparks, Centennial, 17:21.21; 10. Noah Garza, Frontier, 17:23.46.
South Sequoia League Championships
At The Park at River Walk; 5K course
Girls varsity
Team: 1. Wasco 22; 2. Shafter 47; 3. McFarland 58; 4. Kennedy 115
Individual (top 10): 1. Nieves Alvarez, Wasco, 19:17.06; 2. Priscilla Raya, Wasco, 20:44.6; 3. Madison Rosas, Shafter, 20:53.11; 4. Giselle Acevedo, Wasco, 21:12.87; 5. Airam Sotelo, Shafter, 21:38.96; 6. Brianna Galvan, Delano, 21:52.21; 7. Jade Zaldivar, Taft, 21:53.25; 8. Demari Diaz, McFarland, 21:58.99; 9. Serenity Rodriguez, Wasco, 22:07.10; 10. Ruby Macias, Wasco, 22:10.50.
Boys varsity
Team: 1. McFarland 26; 2. Wasco 49; 3. Shafter 57; 4. Kennedy 120; Chavez 137.
Individual (top 10): 1. Atzin Anguiano, Shafter, 16:17.34; 2. Ricardo Guerrero, Delano, 16:24.76; 3. Cesar Cabral, Shafter, 16:57.39; 4. Kade Fetterman, Taft, 17:04.96; 5. Francisco Benitez, McFarland, 17:10.63; 6. Henry Perezchica, McFarland, 17:20.21; 7. Nick Diaz, McFarland, 17:24.93; 8. Estevan Gonzalez, McFarland, 17:30.66; 9. Kevin Rivera, Wasco, 17:36.48; 10. Jose Delgadillo, McFarland, 17:40.80.
South Yosemite Horizon League Championships
At Hart Memorial Park; 3-mile course
Girls varsity
Team: 1. Foothill 25; 2. Mira Monte 44; 3. Arvin 60; 4. Delo Oro, Golden Valley 105.
Individual (top 10): 1. Vanesa Garcia, Foothill, 20:13.94; 2.Kimberly Soto, Mira Monte, 21:12.80; 3. Daniela Garcia, Foothill, 21:36.08; 4. Camila Figueroa, Foothill, 21:58.82; 5. Karla Gonzalez, Arvin, 22:04.68; 6. Inez Vasquez Garcia, 22:16.29, Mira Monte; 7. Linda Flores, Mira Monte, 22:43.19; 8. Mariah Munoz, Foothill, 22:56.09; 9. Guadalupe Narvaez, Foothill, 23:05.48; 10. Genevit Gomez, Mira Monte, 23:11.60.
Boys varsity
Team: 1. Foothill 34; 2. Del Oro 49; 3. Arvin 49; 4. Golden Valley 87; 5. Mira Monte 136.
Individual (top 10): 1. Ozni Boyar, Foothill, 16:23.42; 2. Ishmael Nungaray, Foothill, 16:33.42; 3. Jacob Nungaray, Foothill, 16:42.58; 4. Joshua Rodriguez, Del Oro, 16:49.55; 5. Edgar Gil, Arvin, 17:02.00; 6. Damian Plancarte, Arvin, 17:04.83; 7. Noel Huato, Arvin, 17:05.01; 8. Alex Garcia, Del Oro, 17:07.35; 9. Israel Gutierrez, Del Oro, 17:12.66; 10. Robert Chavez, Golden Valley, 17:18.99.
South Yosemite Mountain League Championships
At Hart Memorial Park; 3-mile course
Girls varsity
Team: 1. East 29; 2. Tehachapi 33; 3. South 61; 4. West, North, no score.
Individual (top 10): 1. Leslie Aquino, East, 19:03.09; 2. 2. Violet Casas, Tehachapi, 21:27.87; 3. Baylee Torres, Tehachapi 21:33.16; 4. Aimee Guerrero, East, 22:16.68; 5. Sophia Wheeler, North, 22:23.75; 6. Emily Valdez, Tehachapi, 22:37.80; 7. Lillian Morales, East, 22:56.77; 8. Valeria Zapata-Flores, West, 22:57.67; 9. Danna Verrelleza, South, 23:10.48; 10. Elena Navarro, East 23:12.37.
Boys varsity
Team: 1. North 39; 2. South 63; 3. East 67; 4. West 78; 5. Tehachapi 89.
Individual (top 10): 1. Jose Bravo, North, 16:31.56; 2. Alexis Aguilar, West, 16:57.42; 3. Andres Alvarado, South, 17:16.11; 4. Josiah Chavira, North, 17:39.80; 5. Brian Contreras, North, 17:42.49; 6. Axel Ramirez, East, 17:44.61; 7. Angel Martinez, 17:49.95; 8. Angel Gallardo, East, 18:12.03; 9. Brandon Acevedo, East, 18:19.20; 10. Samuel Torres, Tehachapi, 18:36.78.
Girls golf
Stockdale freshman Sophie Wong finished 107th as the only local qualifier at the CIF Southern California Regionals on Thursday.
Wong finished 28 over par with a 101 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Girls tennis
Central Section finals
Tuesday’s scores
Division I
No. 1 Garces 6, No. 2 Clovis North 0
Division V
No. 3 Golden Valley 6, No. 5 Chavez 3