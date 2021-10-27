North, South rivalry game revamped as 'Legends Game'

After decades of the “ Battle of the Swords,” North and South high schools are ushering in a new era.
The annual football game, or “Sword Game” between the Stars and Rebels, where the winner was awarded a large plaque featuring Civil War-era swords, has been retired.
In its place, a new trophy named on behalf of former longtime North coach Turk Eliades and current South coach Cary Mills has been relabeled the “Legends Game.”
The first installment of the matchup is Friday when the Stars host the Spartans, who changed their mascot prior to this season, in the Southeast Yosemite League finale at 7:30 p.m.
To help promote the new name for a rivalry game that started in the late 1950s, the principals, athletic directors, coaches and a player from each school gathered at the north end of South’s newly renovated football stadium.
“We’re really trying to celebrate the positive changes and our school leadership teams,” said Dr. Mark Balch, North High’s principal. “Today we begin a new tradition with a new perpetual trophy … We honor two legendary football coaches in our schools’ histories.”
Eliades joined North High as a head football coach and math teacher when the campus opened in 1953, and quickly became a fixture at the school. A fighter pilot in World War II, he spent six months in a POW camp in Germany after being shot down. After the war, he coached at Shafter before embarking on a 32-year career at North, compiling a 175-117-8 record before retiring in 1984. He is a member of the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame as well as the inaugural class of the North High Hall of Fame.
“Being the head coach at North High and being in the same position as Coach Eliades is an honor,” said Stars coach Richie Bolin. “It’s super exciting to play in this game and to coach in it. Coach Mills and I both coached and played in this rivalry game, and emotions are high. It’s a fun atmosphere. You see some kids step up and play harder than they’ve ever played. There’s usually a big crowd and a fun, spirited event. And a big part of it is to understand the honor behind it. When you play, you compete, when the plays over, you shake hands and say ‘good game’ afterwards.”
Mills is in his ninth year as head football coach at South, where he has amassed a 58-33 record in a career that includes five league championships. The school won the league crown in each of his first five seasons after replacing John Wren, a beloved coach and teacher, who died suddenly at 44 in 2013.
“It’s really appropriate that we name the legends trophy after Cary Mills,” said Connie Grumling, South High’s principal. “Cary has dedicated more than 30 years to coaching football and wrestling at South High School. Coach Mills personifies what being a role model to students and student-athletes should be every day. He’s dedicated, he’s passionate, he’s kind, loyal, caring and patient.”
This year’s game matches a South squad that is still in contention for an SEYL title, while North is looking to build momentum toward the postseason, which opens next week.
But where the teams are in the standings has little measure of the game’s significance, Mills said.
“It doesn’t matter about records,” said Mills, whose team is 6-2 against North during his tenure, including a 22-13 victory over the Stars in the spring. “This is always a hard-fought, well-played game. Sometimes emotions run high, but as coaches we know that that’s just the nature of rivalry games like this.”
The original plan was for the game to be played at South High to help welcome in the new stadium, which features an all-weather track and improved landscaping throughout. But weather and construction delays have forced the Spartans to play all their games on the road this season.
In either case, seeing the development and implementation of the newly branded rivalry game is what matters most to Grumling and the others who spoke at the outdoor press conference.
“It’s my honor at this time to be the principal that gets to help Mark Balch and the North High School team implement this trophy. Going here forward, I know all the coaches in the programs will do nothing but leave a positive legacy.”