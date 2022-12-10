North, Golden Valley win Shafter Play With Honor Tournament brackets

After suffering three early-season losses apiece, a pair of local girls basketball teams responded by stringing together three straight wins at Shafter's Play With Honor Tournament.
North pulled away late to beat Taft for the Blue Division crown Saturday afternoon in an ultra-defensive battle, while Golden Valley took home (fittingly) the Gold Division title after racing out to a fast start against a formidable West squad.
Both winners have just one game left on Friday before long holiday breaks.
North 32, Taft 24
Points were at a premium as the Stars and Wildcats traded tenacious defensive possessions; at one point, neither team converted a field goal for over nine minutes.
But North strung together a pair of crucial three-point plays early in the fourth quarter, a seismic shift in this sort of game. First Shanaria Killebrew connected from deep for her lone basket, then sophomore B.B. Vasquez sank an off-balance jump shot through a foul and the ensuing free throw.
These back-to-back scores halfway through the fourth quarter gave North an eight-point lead that it never relinquished. The Stars held the Wildcats to 15 percent shooting overall.
"We're going back to nitty-gritty Oildale basketball," North coach Morgan Papac said. "These girls will fight, and it's true just nit and grit. Let's get it going."
North clamped down particularly effectively in the paint. Seniors Jayde Gonzalez and Maycie Barrett had nine and 11 rebounds, respectively, but combined to shoot 4-for-22 from the field.
Vasquez led all players with 15 points, including 10 of her team's 16 in the second half.
One of her top plays came in the second quarter, when she capped off a 9-0 run by crossing over a pair of defenders in the lane on her way to a layup.
However, Taft responded quickly with a Cadence Mizener 3-pointer and went into the half down 16-12, then looked to enter the third quarter trailing just 18-15 before Vasquez hit a jumper off a screen with 11 seconds left.
The Wildcats' offense appeared revitalized when Jada Mizner added a transition layup and Barrett connected on a bank shot, but the Stars quickly went on a 10-3 run to put the game out of reach and move to 7-3 on the year. Taft fell to 5-4.
Golden Valley 44, West 29
West entered the game on a hot streak, having won seven of eight to open the year (including a 52-51 overtime thriller against Bakersfield High Thursday), but the Vikings were outpaced from the opening whistle by Golden Valley.
The Bulldogs used four 3-pointers and strong early post offense by Shiona Nash to jump out to a 22-5 lead from which the Vikings never recovered. Both teams scored 21 points in the second half, allowing Golden Valley to cruise to a 44-29 victory.
"The girls really, really focused on the game plan," Bulldogs coach Curt Wilson said. "When you play against West High, they have a couple phenomenal girls, and if you don't have a plan in place for them, it becomes nearly impossible to beat them."
Golden Valley's crafty guard Isabel Acevez led her team with 11 points, highlighted by a buzzer-beating drive to end the third quarter on which she effectively faked a pass using her eyes. Possibly her flashiest play was a behind-the-back pass to assist Leah Ambriz on the Bulldogs' final basket.
Nash tallied 10 points and three more players posted at least eight.
"If we want to win, we can't have one star every game," Wilson said. "It has to be, opportunity comes, you do something with it ... If we utilize every single player then one team can't dial in on one player to stop us. So we need that to make it organic."
West's reigning league MVP Caleigh Adams was stymied for much of the afternoon but still used her quick release to score 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Adams provided the Vikings' only score of the 10-3 first quarter, as the Bulldogs' shot-blocking proved too much for West on the interior. Golden Valley built its margin to 16-5 in the second period before back-to-back threes from Kai Hall and Acevez gave the Bulldogs their biggest advantage.
Nala Roberts scored twice to open the third quarter for West, but the Bulldogs went on an 8-2 run of their own. Adams helped bring the deficit back to 12 points at 39-27 in the fourth quarter. However, the Vikings did not convert another field goal for the remainder of the game.
The win brought Golden Valley to 6-3 overall and dropped West to 7-2.
With the conclusion of Play With Honor, Shafter will host its Kiwanis boys basketball tournament beginning Wednesday.