 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North, Golden Valley win Shafter Play With Honor Tournament brackets

After suffering three early-season losses apiece, a pair of local girls basketball teams responded by stringing together three straight wins at Shafter's Play With Honor Tournament.

North pulled away late to beat Taft for the Blue Division crown Saturday afternoon in an ultra-defensive battle, while Golden Valley took home (fittingly) the Gold Division title after racing out to a fast start against a formidable West squad.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases