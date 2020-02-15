New division, same result.
The North High boys wrestling team, which captured the Central Section Division 4 championship last season, was rewarded by being bumped up to Division 3 and duplicated the feat in D-3 this weekend in its home gym.
The Stars advanced 11 wrestlers to next week’s Central Section Masters Championships. The top seven finishers in each of 14 weight classes qualified.
Among the qualifiers, North’s Kalob Lopez (120 pounds) and Javier Ocampo (145) added a divisional championship to resume, two of five local wrestlers to take home first place. Shafter’s Abelino Rivera (106), Anthony Ruvalcalba from South (132) and Centennial’s Alex Valle (182) were the others.
In Division 1 at Lemoore High, a pair of Bakersfield High wrestlers captured a divisional title. Justin Darter won at 222, with Josiah Hill winning at 287.
The Drillers finished fourth in the team standings and qualified all 14 wrestlers for next week’s Masters. Frontier finished sixth, with 12 advancing until next week. The Titans’ Garrett Fletcher was the only other wrestler to reach the finals, but finished as runner-up.
In Division 2 at Madera South, Golden Valley had the strongest showing among local teams, finishing sixth. The Bulldogs’ Dominick Leon was the lone champion, winning at 162 pounds.
Five local wrestlers reached the finals, with Evarado Rueda (134) and Rudy Guerrero (154) from Golden Valley, Foothill’s Shane Corona (147) and Juan Alonso from Kennedy losing in the final match.
Division 1
Local Masters qualifiers—108: 7. Johnny Becerra, Bakersfield; 9. Tristain Lorraine, Frontier. 115: 5. Josh Alcala, Frontier; 7. Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield. 122: 6. Noah Ozuma, Bakersfield. 128: 8. Jacob Spears, Bakersfield; 9. Johnny Appleton, Frontier. 134: 3. Jose Landin, Frontier; 7. McKay East, Bakersfield. 140: 3. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield; 8. Luke Combs, Frontier. 147: 2. Garrett Fletcher, Frontier; 5. James Juarez, Bakersfield. 154: 8. Dwight Weimer, Bakersfield; 10 Ben Combs, Frontier. 162: Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield; 10. Jeremiah Barajas, Frontier. 172: Jarad Priest, Bakersfield; 5. Christian Landin, Frontier. 184: 6. Luke Meyer, Bakersfield; 7. Jake Shepard. 197: 4. Chente Trujillo, Bakersfield. 222: 1. Justin Darter, Bakersfield; 5. Ty Shepherd, Frontier. 287: 1. Josiah Hill, Bakersfield; 9. Jake Andrews, Frontier.
Division 2
Local team standings—6. Golden Valley. 12. Foothill. 14. Liberty. 15. Kennedy.
Local Masters qualifiers—108: 4. Jacob Nagatani, Liberty; 7. Andres Casas, Foothill. 115: 8. Brinion Gacad, Liberty. 122: 2. Shane Corona, Foothill; 4. Jayven Rojas, Golden Valley. 128: 4. Angel Casimiro, Foothill; 5. Devin Saldana, Golden Valley. 134: 2. Everardo Rueda, Golden Valley; 8. Colton Hunt, Liberty. 140: 5. Angel Ochoa, Foothill; 6. Rafael Saldana, Golden Valley. 147: 3. Luis Amaya, Foothill. 154: 2. Rudy Guerrero, Golden Valley. 162: 1. Dominick Leon, Golden Valley. 172: 6. Xavior Encisco, Kennedy. 184: 2. Juan Alonso, Kennedy. 197: 2. Sonny Garcia, Liberty. 222: 4. Isaiah Elisea, Foothill; 6. Emiliano Herrejon, Kennedy. 287: 7. Tommy Struggs, Golden Valley.
Division 3
106: 1. Abelino Rivera, Shafter; 2. Daniel Bartolome, Chavez; 6. Christian Galindo, Independence. 113: 2. Daniel Ornelaz, North; 3. Ashton Onsurez, Centennial; 5. Tomas Vasquez, Wasco; 7. Josh Medina, Ridgeview. 120: 1. Kalob Lopez, North; 2. Jimmy Macias, Chavez; 3. Christian Garza, Shafter; 4. Jesus Ochoa, Ridgeview; 6. Isaiah Contreras, Centennial. 126: 2. Anthony Bartolome, Chavez; 3. Elijah Gutierrez, Ridgeview; 4. Anthony Ornelaz, North. 132: 1. Anthony Ruvalcalba, South; 3. Elijah Guzman, Chavez; 4. Martin Yelland, North; 6. Jacob Segura, Centennial. 145: 1. Javier Ocampo, North; 5. Jesus Navarrete, Wasco. 152: 3. Dylan Stansbury, Ridgeview; 4. Jose Renteria, North; 5. Jose Navarro, Wasco; 6. Richard Garcia, South.160: 4. Drew McBride, North; 5. Lucas Olejnik, Centennial; 7. Jeremy Helm, South. 170: 2. Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview; 4. Keenan Sullivan, Centennial. 182: 1. Alex Valle, Centennial; 2. Daniel Gonzalez, Chavez; 5. Alejandro Marquez, North. 195: 3. Zion Chuca, North; 4. Justin Vecere, Centennial; 5. James House, Shafter; 6. Ullices Arredondo, Chavez; 7. Pascual Millan, Wasco. 220: 2. Joshua Garcia, Centennial; 4. Freddy Barajas, South; 6. Michael Romero, Independence; 7. Larry Whitbey, North. 285: 4. Wyatt Burch, North; 5. Jacob West, Centennial; 7. Anthony Hernandez, Chavez.
Girls Southeast Area
Local Masters qualifiers—103: Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier; Mariah Armendariz, Ridgeview; 3. Monserrat Lupian, South; 4. Nevaeh Lascano, Golden Valley; 6. Katarina Alvarado, Mira Monte. 108: Alyssa Valdivia, Frontier; Destiny Dominguez, Golden Valley; 3. Alize Garcia, Ridgeview; 4. Kendra Juarez, Foothill; 7. Andrea Arias, Mira Monte; 8. Gabrielle Orozco, Stockdale. 113: Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview; Tatiana Sajic, Foothill; 5. Hosana Saucedo, Mira Monte; 6. Jovana Mireles, South; 7. Hannah Sharp, Shafter; 8. Karlee Westbrook, Liberty. 118: Ariana Juarez, Foothill; 4. Roxana Zavala, Arvin; 5. Yasenia Navejas, Ridgeview; 6. Roxanna Sarabia, McFarland; 7. Stephania Ledezma, Shafter; 8. Brianna Parra, South. 123: Vanessa Nebre, Golden Valley; Kirsten Banales, East; 4. Lilmary Cobbins, South; 5. Kylie Casillas, Centennial; 6. Carlie Burnett, Ridgeview; 7. Chloe Espericueta, Shafter. 128: Yasmine Scherer, North; 3. Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte; 4.Kaydence Boyd, Highland; 7. CeAriah Sands, Bakersfield; 8. Eloisa Alfaro, East. 133: Gabby Machado, Highland; Celeste Cubillo, Golden Valley; 3. Estella Magallanes, West; 4. Makenzie Christensen, Kern Valley; 6. Isabelle Vega, Bakersfield; 7. Sadie Angel, centennial; 8. Haley Morse, North. 139: Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley; Jessica Manriquez, Foothill; 4. Elizabeth Partridge, Tehachapi; 5. Yadira Garcia-Herrera, McFarland; 6. Elisa Velasco, Highland; 7. Khaliah Gibbs, South; 8. Janejira Stritongsook, Bakersfield. 145: 1. Orianna Morales, Bakersfield; 2. Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley; 3. Maritza Martinez, West; 4. Estella Rodriguez, Foothill; 6. Victoria Rincan, South. 152: Daisy Valdez, Kennedy; 3. Jianna Chavez, Ridgeview; 4. Sbeydi Hernandez, South; 5. Jocelyn Fernandez, Bakersfield; 8. Alessandra Alvarado, Highland. 162: Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale; Camilla Caggianelli, Ridgeview; Sirena Lopez, Foothill; 5. Jessica Moran Pineda, South; 7. Paulina Bedolla, Shafter. 172: Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview; Myles Medrano, Foothill; Kendall Braswell, Liberty; Sarah Machado, Garces; Jazmin Portillo, South. 191: Gracie Lane, Centennial; Naomi Roby, Golden Valley; Dezirae Alejandro, Kennedy; Madison Castro, North. 237: Monique Bravo, Ridgeview; Galilea Chavez, East; Destiny Juarez, Highland; 5. Jesstine Flores, Golden Valley.
Congratulations Stars!
