The first platelet-rich plasma injection Cal State Bakersfield forward James Suber received in the front of his left knee was so painful — “one of the worst feelings I ever felt in my life” — he demanded he be put to sleep for the future treatments.
The shockwave therapy sessions were implemented by what looked similar to a power drill, Suber said, and felt like someone chiseling away at his bone.
“It grinds on your bone,” Suber said. “Oh, terrible, terrible. It was horrible.”
What Roadrunners team physical therapist Zach Luce termed “a long-standing tendinitis” had kept Suber out for his senior season at CSUB, hampered his junior year and originated from when he was in junior college. Suber put up with the grueling treatments to eventually make his way back to the court.
Now that Suber’s knee is feeling about 87 percent, he’s become a starter for the Roadrunners in his redshirt senior season. Suber has averaged 17.3 points and 14.3 rebounds the last three games, with a Thursday matchup against Lamar at 7 p.m. in the Icardo Center upcoming.
His performance and confidence are at an “all-time high,” he said.
“He’s always been a dog, had a dog mentality,” CSUB point guard Rickey Holden said. “He’s gonna work his butt off. What I’m seeing from the past few weeks, he’s understanding positions, understanding when to score, knowing how to use the pump fake as he’s going for layups and everything and spacing for rebounds.”
A collision to his left knee while at Panola College, a junior college in Texas, is what sparked Suber’s issues. It was sore and developed into a nagging issue but nothing that Suber thought would be serious.
Then he transferred to CSUB for 2016-17 and kept hitting his knee. About the third time it happened while with the Roadrunners, the pain alone knocked Suber a step back.
Some days, his knee felt good. Other days, only his adrenaline made playing tolerable.
Soon, though, he realized it took him 20-30 minutes to get loose. Once loose, he stayed that way for about 10 minutes before having to sit down. He tried to walk, but he felt the pain. He couldn’t jump or run.
He played through it, making 13 starts and playing in 28 games and averaging under 10 minutes per game as the Roadrunners made their run through the National Invitation Tournament. The injury hampered him and he was mostly a role player anyway.
The summer following the 2016-17 season provided a much-needed break. Suber rested for a couple weeks. His knee felt better again, until it didn’t.
He finally told CSUB’s coaches.
“I didn’t want to sit out at all,” Suber said. “I was letting ‘em know, ‘I’m back. I’m back. I’m feeling good. I’m feeling good.’ Then reality hit me and I was telling myself a lie at the end of the day. I wasn’t feeling good at all. It was killing me. The pain, it got to a point where it was unbearable.”
The treatments included cortisone shots and PRP injections. The PRPs involved drawing Suber’s blood and increasing the platelet concentration before injecting it back in. The first try to draw his blood took about 12 attempts because his veins kept rolling.
His physical therapy was extensive. Suber spent three days a week with Luce and two days with CSUB strength coach Brendon Ziegler. Much of his time came in the pool on campus, jogging, jumping and running.
Suber made two appearances in non-conference games for a total of six minutes before deciding to redshirt last season.
This summer, heading into the 2018-19 season, is when Suber laid the groundwork. He felt good and his confidence grew. His teammates began to trust him on the court more. The monster performances in practices and pick-up games first translated into games that counted.
It was evident to CSUB head coach Rod Barnes in the Bahamas. It first showed on the stat sheet when Suber hauled in nine rebounds.
The last three games, Suber has scored 52 combined points and totaled 43 rebounds in 100 minutes.
His knee isn’t 100 percent, but now all he needs to play is a little ice after games and some Ibuprofen. He does stretches and has trainers rub it out but nothing too serious.
“Sube is getting better every day because his legs are getting under him,” CSUB assistant Benjy Taylor said. “He’s going to be a problem in the paint.”
