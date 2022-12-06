 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 7 Drillers set to host No. 5 Clovis in wrestling dual on Wednesday

1a1c06fd-8df4-4b4a-86f2-8a110bce639f

Bakersfield High's Tye Monteiro takes control of Mark Ayala of Bellflower-St. John Bosco during their 182-pound quarterfinal at last year's CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The high school wrestling season is barely warming up, but two of California’s top-ranked teams will be in action for a dual meet on Wednesday at Bakersfield High when the 7th-ranked Drillers host No. 5 Clovis.

The event is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. with the junior varsity matches, followed by the varsity girls. The varsity boys is schedule to begin at 6.

Coronavirus Cases