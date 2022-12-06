No. 7 Drillers set to host No. 5 Clovis in wrestling dual on Wednesday

The high school wrestling season is barely warming up, but two of California’s top-ranked teams will be in action for a dual meet on Wednesday at Bakersfield High when the 7th-ranked Drillers host No. 5 Clovis.
The event is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. with the junior varsity matches, followed by the varsity girls. The varsity boys is schedule to begin at 6.
The Cougars, ranked second in the Central Section, have two of the state’s top wrestlers in senior Dario Demus at 138 pounds and sophomore Mark Marin at 195. All told, Clovis has 11 ranked in the top 15 in the state in their respective weight classes, although senior Tyler Hodges (No. 4 at 182) and junior Joe Buck (8th at 160) are not expected to compete.
BHS, ranked third in the section, counters with top-ranked 182-pounder Tye Monteiro, a state runner-up last year, and Michael Murillo, who is No. 2 at 220. Nine Bakersfield wrestlers are ranked in the top 15 in the state.
Monteiro and Hodges were originally supposed to meet in what figured to be the marquee matchup of the night. Another top-level match between Buck and Driller junior Jake Honey (No. 5 at 160) will also have to wait.
With those late scratches, Murillo’s match against Noah Martinez (No. 12) might be the most competitive of the night, along with Driller sophomore’ Aiden Simmons (No. 14) and Clovis junior Eli Granada (No. 15) at 126, and BHS sophomore Adam Stanley (No. 14) vs. No. 11 Zach Limon of Clovis at heavyweight.
The Drillers lineup is scheduled to feature freshmen Daniel Benavides (No. 33 at 106), sophomore Caleb McElroy (25th at 113), freshmen Jackson Golding (120), junior Christian Herrera (No. 9 at 132), sophomores Braden Priest (honorable mention at 138) and Beau Priest (No. 9 at 145), juniors Austin Simmons (12th at 152) and Kai Vasquez (No. 33 at 170), and senior Daniel Lobos (195).
The Cougars will feature: freshmen Jaden Olivas (honorable mention at 106) and Jadyn Wren (No. 4 at 106), sophomore Nikade Zinkin (No. 3 at 120), seniors Robert Ornales (No. 37 at 132) and Henry Good (145), junior Noah Reynolds (No. 33 at 152) and sophomore Adrian Reyes (No. 6 at 170).