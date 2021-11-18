Nine area football teams to battle to reach section final; Mojave looking for third straight 8-man title

The science experiment that has been the Central Section football playoff system has nearly reached its conclusion and with mixed results, as nine area teams prepare for Friday’s semifinal matchups, with another in a championship game.
Some of the loudest complaints about this year’s selection process, which relied on a computer-ranking system for the first time, involve the treatment of Wasco High.
The Tigers cruised to the South Sequoia League title undefeated heading into the playoffs. But rather than being rewarded with a top-seed in Division IV, as it was during the team’s undefeated title run in 2012, Wasco was given a No. 14 seed in Division II.
That meant Wasco had to jump up two divisions and play road games against traditionally larger schools such as Centennial and Frontier, with a potential date with Bakersfield High or Fresno-Bullard looming had they advanced to the semifinals or finals.
Wasco (10-1) showed that it was more than capable of competing at that level, defeating No. 3 Centennial in its D-II debut, but the Tigers were eliminated in last week’s quarterfinals by the Titans (6-2), falling 35-0.
Frontier, a D-II team in recent seasons, will play at Bakersfield High (5-5), which finds itself in unfamiliar territory after being one of the top Division I teams in the section — and state — for most of the past century.
It is the Titans first appearance in the semifinals since the school lost to Fresno-Edison in the D-II finals in 2009. Frontier hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals since.
“It’s been a long time since Frontier has played in a CIF semifinal game and we’re all excited about the opportunity, especially playing against BHS, who has a tremendous tradition,” said fifth-year Frontier coach Chris Bandy. “It’s going to be a great game and there are some really good players on both teams that will have a chance to make a big impact on the outcome.”
BHS, which turned its season around following an 0-3 start, a coaching change and a bout with COVID-19, is in the semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons. The Drillers are seeking their first section championship since 2016 when the team finished 11-3 and defeated Fresno-Central in the D-I championship game.
The Drillers and Titans were scheduled to meet in Week 10 as part of Southwest Yosemite League play, but Frontier was forced to sit out three weeks during that stretch while dealing with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
“This is going to be a great game for the town,” said interim Bakersfield High coach Rashaan Shehee. “Two physical teams that want a shot at the Valley championship game. This battle will be won in the trenches and will come down to who wants it more.”
The playoff brackets also featured significant drops in competition levels for some schools. Ridgeview (3-7), which has played in Division I the last three years following a highly successful tenure in D-II and D-III, is now thriving in D-V this season.
The Wolf Pack entered the postseason with just one win, having been outscored 172-7 in its first four games of the season against Division II Stockdale and three of the top five teams in D-I. As the No. 15 seed, Ridgeview has gotten healthy in a hurry in the playoffs, defeating No. 2 San Luis Obispo in overtime and then beating No. 10 North last week to reach the section semifinals.
Now Ridgeview will travel to face a team with a similar record in Santa Maria-Righetti. The No. 3 Warriors (3-8) which, like the Wolf Pack, had only one victory on the season entering the postseason, competed in the D-II playoffs in 2019, but struggled at that level this year, and the computer dropped them to D-V.
Although the selection process has had its share of ups and downs, some schools find themselves in an all-too-familiar setting. Liberty (8-2) will be playing at Clovis-Buchanan in the D-I semifinals for the third straight season.
The Patriots, who have reached the semifinals in six of the last seven years, lost 27-0 at Buchanan in 2019, a year after defeating the Bears to reach the championship game. Liberty lost to Fresno-Central in the final that year, and is looking to win its first section title since 2015.
Bakersfield Christian (9-3) is in a similar position as 2019, the year the Eagles rolled to a CIF State D-3A championship and a section D-III title. The Eagles have won seven straight, capturing its seventh league title in the past eight years.
No. 7 BCHS cruised past No. 10 Stockdale at home and then upended No. 2 Strathmore 29-19 last week to earn its fifth straight semifinal appearance. The Eagles, which are 4-0 in the semis the past four years, play at No. 3 Dinuba (8-4) on Friday.
Independence and Highland both seem to be peaking at the end of the season, and will meet in next week’s D-IV championship game if they can win at home on Friday.
The No. 6 Falcons (6-6) have salvaged their season, winning six straight after opening the season 0-6. Independence has scored more than 40 points in five straight games, including playoff victories over No. 11 Fowler and No. 14 Porterville-Monache. This week, the Falcons host No. 7 Fresno-Roosevelt (6-4).
“We’re excited to be in the position to host a semifinal with our first opportunity to play in and host a Valley championship,” Independence coach Tyler Schilhabel said. “We have a tough task ahead of us in Roosevelt, but we’re ready to play our game and keep the momentum rolling forward.”
The No. 8 Scots (9-3) are fresh off a 13-12 upset victory at top-seeded Nipomo, and now host No. 13 Mendota (7-3), which defeated Southeast Yosemite League champion Foothill 42-21 in the quarterfinals.
“Our guys are very excited for this week,” Highland coach Michael Gutierrez said. “We’re hoping to have cleaned up some mistakes from last week. Mendota is a very good team (that) has some explosive players and a very solid on the line. We have to limit the big play, as that’s helped them a lot in their two playoff wins.”
Taft (5-4), the top seed in Division VI, posted its first playoff win since 2016 last week and will host No. 4 Woodlake (6-6), which finished third in the East Sequoia League this year. The Wildcats haven’t reached a section final since 2009, two years after winning the D-IV championship in 2007.
“Woodlake is a very good football team, and they present us with a tough challenge,” first-year Taft coach Brian Durkan said. “They can run and pass the ball to keep us honest on defense, and they play a very physical defense that tackles well. We have our work cut out, but we are excited for the opportunity.”
Two desert schools will also be in action on Friday.
No. 4 Boron (6-4), which defeated Shafter last week, will host No. 8 Madera-Liberty. It is the Bobcats’ first semifinal appearance since 2011, back when the school participated in the Southern Section playoffs. Boron lost in the Northeast Division title game in 2010.
No. 3 Mojave will play at No. 1 Fresno Christian in the 8-man championship game on Friday. The Mustangs (4-1) are trying to win their third straight section title.