Nielsen's shutout earns BC softball conference win over Canyons

Tuesday afternoon's game against College of the Canyons wasn't Talia Nielsen's only complete-game shutout of the season, but it might have been her most important one yet.
BC's freshman pitcher from Liberty retired the first nine batters she saw, allowed just five total baserunners over the next four innings and posted 11 strikeouts in the 2-0 victory.
It was a similar performance to her Feb. 4 showing against Pasadena, or Feb. 26 against Ventura, but this time it was particularly crucial, as the Renegade offense mustered just two runs to back up Nielsen.
"We know that anytime that she takes the rubber for us, that she's going to keep us in games," BC coach Casey Goodman said, "whether we score 10 runs or whether we score only two runs."
Nielsen compensated for another of the Renegades' smallest offensive outputs of the season, just three days after they lost 3-2 to Monterey Peninsula in Reedley to snap a 12-game winning streak. BC had combined for 63 runs in its previous five games.
"We needed that loss to kind of bring us back down to earth, and kind of ground us a little bit," Goodman said.
Only two Canyons hitters really figured out Nielsen on Tuesday: catcher Lisa Motz, who drew two walks from the leadoff spot, and opposing pitcher Allyson Melgar, who launched one to right field off the glove of Kristen Burgeis in the fifth inning, then singled with two outs in the seventh.
Melgar was doomed by her shaky start in the circle, allowing an RBI double to Rylee Price and then three additional walks in the first inning. Shelby Buchanan drew the bases-loaded eight-pitch walk to put BC up 2-0.
But Burgeis popped out to end the inning, and Melgar only allowed three singles over the remainder of the game. Kady Smith grounded out with runners at the corners in the second, and the Renegades never got a runner to third base again.
Price was 2-for-3 with the RBI double, Smith drew two walks and Kylie Havens added a pair of singles to lead the sluggish BC offense.
Thankfully for the Renegades, Canyons was even less successful at the plate, and the Cougars did get their fair share of chances. Motz advanced to third with two outs after each of her two walks, but in the fourth inning Nielsen struck out Julia Fuentes, and and in the sixth she got Ashlynn Heck to pop out to first base.
"She's working hard, and she's hitting spots, and her ball's moving," Goodman said.
Nielsen had a rare slip-up in the seventh when she hit Fuentes, but pinch runner Caitlyn Soto was caught stealing on the same pitch that struck out Brianne Tall. That significantly diminished the impact of Melgar's single, and Sofia Trujillo was the final out for the Renegades, who advanced to 15-5 with the win over their conference foe.
"We're moving in the right direction, we're all on the same page, and we have bigger goals than just a conference championship," Goodman said.
BC travels to face Glendale Thursday.