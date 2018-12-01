Redshirt senior wrestler Sean Nickell's run at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas ended Saturday morning with a loss to No. 7 Ethan Lizak of Minnesota.
Nickell was defeated in the second period, as Lizak racked up a 15-0 advantage in 4:28.
Friday, Nickell opened the tournament by shutting out Fresno State's Gary Joint, 4-0.
In his second bout, Nickell was pinned by fourth-seeded John Erneste of Missouri in the first period. Erneste is also ranked 10th in the country.
Nickell rallied, however, to knock off Harvard's Lukus Stricker to end the morning session and then defeated Navy's Casey Cobb 13-4 in the evening.
CSUB will be back in action on Dec. 9 at Oregon State.
