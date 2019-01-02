Redshirt senior Sean Nickell placed the best of all Cal State Bakersfield wrestlers, finishing fourth at the Southern Scuffle in Tennessee on Wednesday. Russell Rohlfing and Dom Ducharme both finished sixth.
Nickell was seeded fourth and lost to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young in the third place match. Rohlfing beat his initial seed by one spot, upsetting Iowa State’s Jarrett Degen to advance to the semifinals. Degen pinned Rohlfing in the fifth-place match.
Despite not being seeded, Ducharme was able to place. The Roadrunners finished 10th out of 26 teams.
Women’s swimming and diving beats San Jose State
Cal State Bakersfield women’s swimming and diving won the final event of the day — the 400-yard freestyle relay — to pick up a 153-147 win over San Jose State on Wednesday at home. It’s the first time the CSUB women have beaten San Jose State in head coach Chris Hansen’s 11 years at the helm.
Maddie Cosgrove, Abigail Abshire, Alisa Cooke and Mia Bailey finished the relay in 3:33.43 to give the Roadrunners the win. Jayssie Haynes won three events for CSUB (200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 200 butterfly). Sabrina Zavala helped out with first place finishes in the 1,000 freestyle (10:32.71) and 500 freestyle (5:09.77).
