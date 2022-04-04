NHRA starter, Bakersfield native Stewart dies at 80

Rick Stewart, the National Hot Rod Association's chief starter and a longtime racer himself, died Friday at the age of 80, according to the NHRA's official website.
The Californian received confirmation of Stewart's death Monday morning. The Bakersfield native made his home in Texas but, as he told The Californian in 2017, "started racing on Chester Avenue."
Stewart was a drag racer throughout the 1960s before retiring in 1971. Known as "the Iceman" for his steadiness under pressure, he returned to the spotlight in the 1990s as the successor to legendary NHRA Chief Starter Buster Couch, who had originated the role in 1955.
For 15 years, Stewart officiated the proceedings, an authoritative presence at the starting line as the man charged with conducting the beginning of each race.
Between his racing career, his early NHRA work while balancing a day job in radiology at Memorial Hospital and his most visible role as chief starter, Stewart spent more than half his life in racing.
He was honored at the 2017 Hot Rod Reunion at the Famoso Raceway, where he served as grand marshal.
Stewart was inducted into the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame in Gainesville, Florida in March, with his son and grandson accepting the award virtually on his behalf just three weeks before his death.