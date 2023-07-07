Liberty-Del Oro football

Liberty's Jordan Love breaks past a Loomis-Del Oro defender in a state playoff game in 2015. Love is in line to replace Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers quarterback this season.

 The Californian file

Former Liberty High teammates and current NFL players Jordan Love and Krys Barnes are hosting a free football camp today at Liberty from 9 a.m. to noon.

The camp is designed for children in grades 5-12. Registration can be completed on bamfam.com.