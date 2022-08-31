 Skip to main content
New-look BC women's soccer dominates Porterville in season opener

Porterville College may have been playing its first-ever women's soccer match, but Bakersfield College also looked like a totally new team Wednesday.

Two weeks after BC coach Edgar Linares promised "a whole new look, a whole new system" at media day, the Renegades delivered, piling on the goals in an 8-0 season-opening win over the Pirates.

