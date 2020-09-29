As a former All-East Yosemite League lineman at Delano High, Frank Gonzales Jr. had always dreamed of returning someday to coach the Tigers.
The 1986 Delano graduate finally got his chance earlier this year when he was hired to lead the Tigers program in mid-March.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s a long time coming,” said Gonzales, who has spent the past six seasons assisting with the offensive line at Bakersfield College. “When I got into the coaching field, I had some friends that went back to Delano and coached. I had moved to Bakersfield and had a career going so it wasn’t the right time. But the opportunity presented itself.
"I just felt like this was the time to make that leap to be a head coach. And plus, what better opportunity than to go back and coach where I played high school football at?”
Unfortunately, the day after meeting with his team in person for the first time, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of all schools, which helped temper Gonzales’ excitement a bit.
“It’s been very challenging just because everything is new to these kids,” Gonzales said. ”We’re going to have a new offense, a new defense and new special teams. But it is what it is. You have to adapt and overcome.”
Overcoming challenges is nothing new for Gonzales, a three-year starter at center at Delano. At just 160 pounds as a sophomore, Gonzales took his lumps during an 0-10 season, eventually developing into a second-team All-Area player.
Delano athletic director Albino Duran saw Gonzales’ development firsthand, playing beside him as a tackle for the Tigers. So when Gonzales reached out earlier this year, Duran didn’t hesitate.
“We’re really, really excited about him being our next coach,” said Duran, who has worked at Delano since 1992. “We know he’s going to bring some discipline to the program. He’s a hard worker … Although he lives in Bakersfield now, he’s originally from the area, so he knows the area.
“He’s a hometown boy and he’s a hard worker. He knows his stuff, and he’s just an all-around good guy. It’s funny how life sometimes goes into a circle, which is awesome.”
Gonzales inherits a program that was 0-10 last year and has lost 16 straight dating back to 2018. Having gone through a similar experience as a player, Gonzales is confident he can turn things around.
“I think first and foremost is instilling that culture of accountability,” Gonzales said. “Being accountable to yourself, your teammates and that starts with being a good student. I know it’s very cliche to say, but if you’re not taking care of business in the classroom, you’re obviously not going to be able to play on the field … You have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror when things are not going properly.
"You have to be able to look at your teammates and say, ‘hey, you can still count on me because I’m going to do the right thing.’”
To accomplish that goal, Gonzales wants the team to learn from his example, and from all the coaches, which will feature his father, Frank Sr., and brother, Jason.
“We can talk a good game, but if the coaches themselves aren’t holding each other accountable, then how are we going to expect the kids to do it,” Gonzales said. “And that starts with me, filters down to the coaches and then to the players.”
