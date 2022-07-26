 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nacita makes triumphant return to Europe, angles for Austrian Bowl

If someone had asked Silas Nacita on July 7 whether he could come play football in Europe for a few weeks, he says he would have said no.

Luckily for the Danube Dragons, they caught him on July 8.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases