Nacita makes triumphant return to Europe, angles for Austrian Bowl

If someone had asked Silas Nacita on July 7 whether he could come play football in Europe for a few weeks, he says he would have said no.
Luckily for the Danube Dragons, they caught him on July 8.
On that day, Nacita had an unrelated conversation about Vienna, so Austria was on his mind, and he was feeling confident about the self-sufficiency of his video-production business Ten31Creative. Most importantly, he had redownloaded Instagram, and so was able to receive an inquiry from a former teammate asking him to come join the Dragons for their playoff run to the Austrian Bowl.
“I probably have gotten 50 messages from different teams around the world in the last three years,” Nacita said, “and I would say that 90 percent of those messages I didn’t read past the first sentence.”
Nacita has had such an atypical football career that flying to Austria as a ringer for two games really doesn’t seem all that odd.
The former Bakersfield Driller multisport standout began his college career at Cornell, but left the school after one year. He began experiencing homelessness, and took community college classes and worked in Waco, Texas, with the goal of enrolling at Baylor. He succeeded, but following one season as a fan favorite on the football team, Nacita was ruled ineligible for accepting a place to live from an acquaintance he had met in Bakersfield.
After an abortive attempt to gain eligibiity in the NAIA, Nacita played in an obscure all-star game called the Dream Bowl and scored the game-winning touchdown, concluding his college career.
That was just the first act for Nacita. He signed with the Marburg Mercenaries of the German Football League out of school and rapidly became a top playmaker in Europe, while also captivating fans with the personality and enthusiasm he displayed on his successful YouTube channel, documenting his experiences as an American on the continent.
“I guess you have to be very open-minded and also ready to have some adventures,” said Carsten Dalkowski, president of the Mercenaries. “And that’s the kind of person he is. He’s not afraid of anything, he’s trying out everything and so that makes him a very special person.”
Besides that, Dalkowski said, he’s the kind of player you can build a team around, as Marburg did in 2016 (1,581 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns) and 2018 (808 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, 811 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 1,005 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns and a punt return touchdown for good measure). Nacita said he loves how European football gives players the chance to feel “almost like an army” — “In soccer, you don’t really feel like you’re going to battle” — and also appreciates that the athletes play for the love of the game.
“The easiest way to describe it is there’s no money in it,” he said. “That’s the reason that it’s so pure.”
Nacita played in Frankfurt in 2017 with similar results, and then, after his second stint in Marburg, went to Italy’s Firenze Guelfi in 2019 for an unlikely reunion with the disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles. Nacita once again carried his team’s offense on his shoulders, but fell one game short, losing 62-28 to the Milano Seamen in the championship.
That was Nacita’s last game in Europe for three years. Late in 2019, he moved back to the U.S., got divorced, and said on YouTube he didn’t plan on going back to Europe, playing football or making videos anymore.
In the years since, he has gained some distance — though he still describes the idea of returning as “almost traumatic" — and remarried, while building up Ten31Creative into an entity that can function without him. When Nacita got the fateful message from the Dragons (Dalkowski said he put in a good word for him), he felt the time was right to take a chance on returning overseas. So he checked with his wife and got on a plane to Austria.
Ahead of his team's July 16 matchup with the Telfs Patriots, Nacita landed the prior Tuesday and went straight to his first practice in 1,100 days. He didn’t sleep for 36 hours.
“My legs actually felt pretty good that first night,” he said, “and then after three practices, my legs were just dead.”
It didn’t seem to bother him much, as he scored three touchdowns and the Dragons rolled to a 31-13 win over the Patriots.
“I’ve never felt more slow on the field,” he said.
That win set up an Austrian Bowl matchup against the Vienna Vikings this coming Saturday.
Nacita added that he was “honored” to come in and didn’t want to steal the spotlight from the Danube players who had worked to bring the team to the playoffs.
Whatever happens Saturday, there’s a chance this isn’t his last trip back to Europe. Nacita said he’s open to doing more short-term stints or potentially producing a video tour of teams across the continent.
Dalkowski said he’s excited that fans will get to see Nacita play again before he “puts the helmet on the nail,” as they say in Germany.
“Maybe that’s good for everyone, that they see he comes back and maybe wins a title in Austria,” he said. “He never won any titles here in Europe. He made a huge impact on all the teams he’s been to, but he never won a title.”