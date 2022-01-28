Mt. SAC upends BC softball 3-2 in nine innings

For a moment in the bottom of the seventh inning, the entire crowd at the Renegade Softball Field stopped and watched: Bakersfield fans, Mt. San Antonio fans and the full Sierra College team, anxiously waiting to begin its doubleheader later Friday afternoon.
With the game tied 2-2, BC's Shelbie Valencia raced toward first base after hitting an awkward grounder to the left of Mt. SAC first baseman BriAnna Goris. Kylie Havens had taken off early from second and would score the winning run if Valencia could make it to first. Goris flipped it back to pitcher Grace Pieson, as Valencia approached at full speed.
Valencia looked safe at first, but the umpire ruled Pieson beat her to the bag.
Just minutes later, Mt. SAC scored the go-ahead run when Mireya Amezcua doubled in Ariana Coronado, and in the end, the Mounties beat the Renegades 3-2 in a grueling nine innings.
BC led 2-1 for much of the game thanks to a gem from pitcher Talia Nielsen, who threw all nine innings with 18 strikeouts and two earned runs. But the Renegades' offense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain at any point after the second inning.
"She did everything we asked of her," BC coach Casey Goodman said, "and we just didn't get a clutch hit, and I think that's the difference."
Nielsen's finest moment came in the eighth inning, when Goris, the Mounties' standout hitter at 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and an intentional walk, reached third on a high fly ball to left field, but Nielsen struck out the next three batters to keep the score at 2-2.
Besides Goris and Amezcua's standout hits, the Mounties' best offense came in the seventh inning, when Coronado smacked the first pitch she saw to right center, then stole third when BC's third baseman struggled to apply a tag. Then, with her twin sister Arely batting, Coronado scored on a throwing error.
Early on it had seemed like BC's offense might take charge, with the Renegades playing small ball effectively. In the second inning, Rylee Price hit a single that bounced off the pitcher, then beat out a throw to second to allow Nielsen to reach first base. After a fielder's choice advanced Price to third, Alyssa Miller and Destiny Cuellar got back-to-back hard-hit singles to score a pair of runs.
That was about it for BC, though. Kady Smith got a hit in the third that was rendered useless by a double play, and then the Renegades were vexed by Navarrete and Pieson until Cuellar singled during a last-ditch attempt in the ninth inning.
"Too many times, we're getting in 1-2 or 0-2 counts," Goodman said, "and we're not giving ourselves an opportunity to hit good pitches."
For more than six innings it wasn't a problem, simply because of how effective Nielsen was on the mound. She allowed plenty of hits but kept finding her way out of jams, and the Renegades didn't allow a run between the third inning, when Goris doubled in Asia Chacon, and the error-laden seventh. They just couldn't do anything in the meantime, and went nine innings without an extra base hit. Cuellar, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, was arguably BC's best hitter.
"We had plenty of opportunities," Goodman said, "and we need to be able to capitalize."
BC, Mt. SAC and Sierra were scheduled to complete a round-robin Friday night. The Renegades will host San Mateo Saturday afternoon.