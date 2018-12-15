At Large
Derek Thorn
2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion with two wins; four Spears Southwest Tour wins; two Late Model wins
Buddy Shepherd
Three Late Model wins, including two $10,000-to-win events
Ryder DiFrancesco
Won the Mini Senior 1 (12-13) and 85cc (9-12) Loretta Lynn AMA National Championship races
Auto Club Famoso Raceway
California Hot Rod Reunion
B/Gas
Val Miller
Champion
Summit Series
Super Pro
Mark Simonian
Track champion, two wins
Pro
Dean Kirkman
Track champion, four wins
Sportsman
Sacha Hoefer
Track champion, three wins
Motorcycle
Manny Taylor
Track champion, two wins
ANRA
E/Gas
Josh Wagner
Series champion, two wins
Hot Rod
Greg Nylander
Series champion, 1 win
Bakersfield Speedway
IMCA Modifieds
Brad Pounds
Track champion, one win
Sport Mods
Nick Spainhoward
Track champion, two wins
Chris McKellar
Three wins
Michael Johnson
Two Bud Nationals wins
Hobby Stocks
Cody Johnson
Track champion, two wins
Nicholas Johnson
Five wins
Michael Scruggs
Three wins
IMCA Stocks
Tyler Johnson
Track champion, two wins
American Stocks
Brandon Ratcliff
Track champion, four wins
Mod Lites
Zach Forster
Track champion, nine wins
Mini Stocks
David Wolford
Track champion, four wins
Jason Cook
Four wins
Hard Tops
Rich Souza
Series champion, three wins
Senior Mini Dwarf
Tyler Blankenship
Track champion, five wins
Junior Mini Dwarf
Adam Nohl
Track champion, one win
Ethan Giannetto
Four wins
Kern County Raceway Park
Late Model
Jagger Jones
Track champion, five wins
Trevor Huddleston
Three wins
Zack St. Onge
Three wins
Super Stock
Roger Holder
Track champion, six wins
Paul Ebersbacher
Three wins
Chris Dalton
Three wins
Spec Mod
Jim Coffey
Track champion, six wins
Eric Brust
Three wins
Jason Galvin
Three wins
Legends
Josh Ayers
Track champion, seven wins
Colton Page
Six wins
Braden Rogers
Four wins
Skid Plate
Jared Puskarich
Track champion, two wins
Christian Hall
Six wins
Bandoleros
Kercie Jung
Track champion, six wins
Senior Mini Dwarfs
Nathaniel Edwards
Track champion, two wins
Junior Mini Dwarfs
Allie Jung
Track champion, two wins
The Dirt Track at KCRP
A-Mods
Shane Devolder
Track champion, two wins
B-Mods
Gary Dutton
Track champion, two wins
Hobby Stocks
Nicholas Johnson
Track champion, one win
American Stocks
Dakota Brown
Track champion, three wins
Mini Stock
Andy Boydstun
Track champion, 1 win
Mod Lites
J.D. Brown
Track champion, two wins
Senior Mini Dwarf
Tyler Blankenship
Track champion, two wins
Junior Mini Dwarf
Adam Nohl
Track champion, 1 win
