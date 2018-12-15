At Large

Derek Thorn

2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion with two wins; four Spears Southwest Tour wins; two Late Model wins

Buddy Shepherd

Three Late Model wins, including two $10,000-to-win events

Ryder DiFrancesco

Won the Mini Senior 1 (12-13) and 85cc (9-12) Loretta Lynn AMA National Championship races

Auto Club Famoso Raceway

California Hot Rod Reunion

B/Gas

Val Miller

Champion

Summit Series

Super Pro

Mark Simonian

Track champion, two wins

Pro

Dean Kirkman

Track champion, four wins

Sportsman

Sacha Hoefer

Track champion, three wins

Motorcycle

Manny Taylor

Track champion, two wins

ANRA

E/Gas

Josh Wagner

Series champion, two wins

Hot Rod

Greg Nylander

Series champion, 1 win

Bakersfield Speedway

IMCA Modifieds

Brad Pounds

Track champion, one win

Sport Mods

Nick Spainhoward

Track champion, two wins

Chris McKellar

Three wins

Michael Johnson

Two Bud Nationals wins

Hobby Stocks

Cody Johnson

Track champion, two wins

Nicholas Johnson

Five wins

Michael Scruggs

Three wins

IMCA Stocks

Tyler Johnson

Track champion, two wins

American Stocks

Brandon Ratcliff

Track champion, four wins

Mod Lites

Zach Forster

Track champion, nine wins

Mini Stocks

David Wolford

Track champion, four wins

Jason Cook

Four wins

Hard Tops

Rich Souza

Series champion, three wins

Senior Mini Dwarf

Tyler Blankenship

Track champion, five wins

Junior Mini Dwarf

Adam Nohl

Track champion, one win

Ethan Giannetto

Four wins

Kern County Raceway Park

Late Model

Jagger Jones

Track champion, five wins

Trevor Huddleston

Three wins

Zack St. Onge

Three wins

Super Stock

Roger Holder

Track champion, six wins

Paul Ebersbacher

Three wins

Chris Dalton

Three wins

Spec Mod

Jim Coffey

Track champion, six wins

Eric Brust

Three wins

Jason Galvin

Three wins

Legends

Josh Ayers

Track champion, seven wins

Colton Page

Six wins

Braden Rogers

Four wins

Skid Plate

Jared Puskarich

Track champion, two wins

Christian Hall

Six wins

Bandoleros

Kercie Jung

Track champion, six wins

Senior Mini Dwarfs

Nathaniel Edwards

Track champion, two wins

Junior Mini Dwarfs

Allie Jung

Track champion, two wins

The Dirt Track at KCRP

A-Mods

Shane Devolder

Track champion, two wins

B-Mods

Gary Dutton

Track champion, two wins

Hobby Stocks

Nicholas Johnson

Track champion, one win

American Stocks

Dakota Brown

Track champion, three wins

Mini Stock

Andy Boydstun

Track champion, 1 win

Mod Lites

J.D. Brown

Track champion, two wins

Senior Mini Dwarf

Tyler Blankenship

Track champion, two wins

Junior Mini Dwarf

Adam Nohl

Track champion, 1 win

