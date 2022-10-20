 Skip to main content
Shepherd heading to Kern County Raceway with hot hand

He stumbled out of the gate due to mechanical issues, but Bakersfield’s Buddy Shepherd has the hot hand heading into the Spears Southwest Tour 134 on Saturday night at Kern County Raceway.

Shepherd is coming off a dominating victory at Irwindale Speedway on Sept. 17, with a second-place and two third-place finishes after the early-season gremlins.

