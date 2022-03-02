March Meet is getting back to "normal" starting Thursday

It’s not yet back to normal, whatever “normal” is anymore, but it is looking much more like normal at Famoso Dragstrip as the Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet revs up for action this week.
An informal test session started things off Wednesday and the four-day event officially gets underway Thursday with a day of qualifying for Sportsman racers and a test session for nitromethane-powered cars.
The last “regular” March Meet took place in March of 2020, just days before everything was shut down due to COVID. Last year's event was delayed to May and held under mask mandates with very limited attendance.
“No cards, no testing, no masks, no limit on spectators — it feels like we’re returning to normal,” said Famoso General Manager Blake Bowser. “Some people are still a little apprehensive and we understand that. It's a personal choice (to wear a mask or not).”
As for the car count, Bowser said it's looking good.
“We’ll have around 450 cars with around 55 of them nitro cars,” Bowser said. “We are losing some Canadian cars just because the regulations to get out and back in are so tough for them.
“We’re encouraged by the car count. Fuel costs for traveling are getting crazy and there are still supply-chain issues with getting parts. With all that considered, we’re pretty happy with 450 cars and nearly 60 nitro cars.”
Between 25-28 drivers will be vying for the Funny Car championship, which was won by Bobby Cottrell last May. Cottrell also won the March Meet in 2018 and 2019.
Based on his performance on his way to victory in last October’s California Hot Rod Reunion, newcomer to the ranks Drew Austin has to be among the favorites to come out on top of the 16-car field. Dan Horan and Jerry Espeseth have ran strong in past meets.
Horan is also expected to continue to pull double duty as he will drive his Top Fuel dragster in the eight-car field, which he drove to victories in both races at Famoso last year en route to the NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series Championship.
Looking to unseat Horan will be two-time March Meet champ Adam Sorokin, four-time champ Jim Murphy, 2020-winner Pete Wittenberg and Tyler Hilton, whose team is making the long haul from Ohio.
Defending NHRA Camping World Funny Car champion Ron Capps will be looking for another March Meet AA/Fuel Altered victory this weekend. Capps, who grew up watching the March Meet, is a big fan of the old school, short wheelbase cars and won the AA/Fuel Altered championship in 2019.
The other nitro class is called Nitro Pro Mod and set up to accommodate Funny Car teams who compete on a 5.90-second index, about three-tenths of a second slower than the heavy hitters in the regular show.
Competition takes place in 15 different classes with wheelstanders and jet cars set to bring a conclusion to the action on Friday and Saturday. As usual, there will be a vendor's midway, car show and swap meet.
A kick-off party will take place outside the Doubletree Hotel on Rosedale Highway at 5-8 p.m. on Thursday. Live music, $1 tacos and a beer cart will be in the parking lot along with a good number of hot rods.