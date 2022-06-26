Drivers compete to honor McGowan at 11th annual memorial race

Many of the drivers competing Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway never knew Richie McGowan, such is the passage of time.
But all of them knew that winning the 11th annual Richie McGowan Memorial Race would be a big feather in their cap.
McGowan, who died in 2012, was a popular Hobby Stock driver and benefactor to many drivers at the third-mile oval and the race in his honor is one of the top three events of the season at the track.
And the IMCA Modified feature came down to a driver who knew McGowan very well and another who only knew of McGowan’s legacy.
Brad Pounds is married to McGowan’s daughter, Tina, and looked to be in position to get the win after the race leader Jake Pike hit the wall with four laps to go.
Pounds led the field to the green flag for the restart but Fliippo, running second, got a good start as well and drove hard low into turn one and slid up in front of Pounds, the move is called a slide job, in turn two. The two made contact but Flippo led until a caution flew on the final lap which set up a one-lap shootout.
Flippo got a good jump on the final restart and powered to victory with Pounds having to settle for second.
“This is for Richie McGowan and everybody in his family, Brad and Tina,” Flippo said. “I heard Richie was a really great guy and I wished I could have raced with him. We got her done.”
“We had a good car … I guess I would have done the same thing (a slide job),” said a disappointed Pounds. “Thanks to Scott Schweitzer (Speedway owner) and everybody for putting this race on.”
Logan Drake finished third followed by Troy Morris III and Austin Keifer.
Nick Spainhoward came away with his first Sports Mod feature win of the season after losing the lead to Jason Bannister 11 laps into the 25-lapper.
Bannister drove low into turn one to grab the lead on a restart and stayed on the bottom of the track while Spainhoward stuck to the top groove.
Bannister started to pull away but as the laps wound down Spainhoward had the faster line and he retook the lead with five laps to go and led the rest of the way.
““I couldn’t be happier,” said Spainhoward. “I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Richie but I’m just ecstatic.”
Jason Bannister finished second with his son, Tyler, coming home third after going to the back of the field on the seventh lap. Garrett Jernagan was fourth and Dylan Potter fifth.
The Hobby Stock feature was 32 laps - in honor of McGowan’s old racing number - and Rick Childress Jr., probably needed one more lap to get the win.
Instead it was Stephan Johnson leading from start to finish to come away with the victory.
“I let my brother, Cody, drive my car in this race in 2019 and he won.” Johnson said. “I’ve been hearing crap all week about me not winning this race and here I am. It feels good to come out and win it.”
Childress started in 11th and was stuck in heavy traffic for the first half and a half lap behind. But he slowly worked his way through the field was and flying as the laps wound down. He was fifth on lap 21, fourth a lap later and third on lap 25.
Childress moved into second, several car lengths behind, with three laps to go. He made a last-lap bid for victory by driving hard low into turn 3 but Johnson’s momentum on the high line was too much to overcome.
“He’s always coming,” Johnson said of the late charge by Childress. “He can start 18th and I can be leading and he’ll be there by the end of the race. I knew a slide job or something was coming but I stuck to my top and got it done.”
Chad Ragsdale was third, followed by Don Meade in the only race to run caution free.
In American Stock action, Mason Conway took the lead on the seventh lap and led the rest of the way for his first victory of the season.
Miranda Scott put up a good challenge but could not find a way around and had to settle for second in the 20-lapper. Chloie Jones, who started her racing in a Mini Dwarf at the Speedway but now lives in West Virginia, flew out to compete in this race and placed third. Darren Mealer was fourth and Sunnie Simikins fifth.