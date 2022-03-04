Capps returns to March Meet seeking second Fuel Altered championship

Ron Capps acknowledges that stepping away from his day job and driving an AA/Fuel Altered may not be the brightest thing to do.
But like a moth attracted to a light, Capps is lured to the March Meet at Famoso Drag Strip.
Capps, who's coming off his second NHRA Camping World NHRA Funny Car championship, is back at the famed track north of Bakersfield in search of a second March Meet Fuel Altered championship.
“Don Prudhomme called me Thursday and it was funny,” Capps related.
“He said, 'Are you going to Bakersfield?’ I said, 'Yeah.'
"He said, 'Are you driving?’ I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'What are you driving?’ I said, "a Fuel Altered."
“He went off and me and said, ‘Why in the bleep would you do that? You’re now a team owner,' and this and that.
"I said, 'Snake, it’s what makes me happy.'”
Capps first drove a Fuel Altered at the March Meet two years ago and fulfilled a longtime dream by winning the event. He has won 67 NHRA Funny Car races, but that March Meet trophy is dear to him.
“It’s literally no joke,” he said. “I pushed a bunch of Wally’s (NHRA trophies) on my trophy case off to the side and it went right to the middle. And that’s where it is.”
Capps was weaned on the March Meet and his fondness for the event has never waned.
“I drove up here with my cousin (Thursday) and was telling him stories about when I was a kid, you would go to the Rancho Bakersfield (Hotel) and it was another race track because at night, they all worked on their cars. That's where you would go to watch Garlits, Prudhomme, Tommy Ivo and all those guys.
“It was such an iconic place to come as a kid. I was here every year of my childhood. I don’t think I ever missed a year.”
Two years ago, he drove the Good News Fuel Altered to victory, and this year, he's behind the wheel of another Fiat Topolino-bodied car — The Burkholder Bros.
“I’m driving is one of the most iconic Fuel Altereds in history,” Capps said. “I had the poster of that car on my wall as a kid growing up. And now I’m driving it. And the guy that was driving in it that poster is here, Harry Burkholder, and he’s actually going to be pulling me into the beams to stage the car. You talk about history.”
While Capps has grown used to traversing 1,000 feet in under four seconds at 330 miles per hour in a Funny Car, he said it is totally different from driving a Fuel Altered.
“They are the most evil handling things on the planet, period,” Capps said of old-school style Fuel Altered. “I’ve driven a lot of things and this is by far the most unnerving race car I’ve driven. It brings a smile to my face.”
The current Fuel Altered class is a mixture of new style and the old. The new style has a longer wheelbase and wings to help aerodynamics. The old style has a shorter wheelbase and nothing to help aerodynamically. To even this out, they run a 6.0-second index, meaning runs quicker than that are disqualified.
The new style Fuel Altereds can easily run 6.0. The old-school cars don’t often run that quick. Capps went 6.40 at 230 mph in a test session on Thursday.
“This is not like the car I drive 330 miles per hour,” he said. “This has no windshield. There’s no downforce, there’s no spoiler, no wings to help keep it planted. It’s a very short wheelbase. They're not supposed to go 230 miles per hour. They're just not.
“They have motorcycle tires on the front … it’s just insane. But this is what makes it so cool.”
Capps had his hands full in Friday’s qualifying session as the car went everywhere but straight before he finally lifted off the throttle and coasted to a 7.70 run at 128 mph.
Pete Peterson led Fuel Altered qualifying with a 6.221 at 236.92 mph.
Rain limited action to two hours of action at the track on Friday afternoon as only Nostalgia Funny Car, Top Fuel and Fuel Altered classes completed qualifying sessions.
California Hot Rod Reunion winner Drew Austin picked up where he left off, with a 5.599-second effort at 257.73 mph to lead Funny Car qualifying. He was followed by Bobby Cottrell (5.660), Jerry Espesth (5.688 and Geoff Moines (5.668).
Small tires and cold track made it a tough go in Nostalgia Top Fuel qualifying with Brett Williamson’s 5.916 at 249.72 mph leading the way. Tyler Hilton was next at 6.062, followed by Jim Murphy at 6.692.