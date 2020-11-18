Buddy Kofoid won his second consecutive midget race with Tuesday's victory in the USAC NOS Energy Drink November Classic at Bakersfield Speedway.
Buddy Kofoid wins Tuesday's midget race at Bakersfield Speedway
- The Bakersfield Californian
-
-
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 37,323
Deaths: 437
Recovered Residents: 17,923
Number of Negative Tests: 203,639
Number of Pending Tests*: 282
Updated: 11/18/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Is this worth my life?': Traveling health workers decry COVID-19 care conditions
- As Kern heads toward purple tier, businesses move to adapt ... again
- In emergency move, governor puts Kern, other counties into purple tier effective tomorrow
- Horace Mann Elementary becomes first school in Kern to close again because of COVID-19
- California Department of Justice reportedly finishes civil rights investigation into Kern County Sheriff's Office
- Kern County 'on notice' most severe COVID-19 restrictions could return
- Feds accuse Bakersfield man of $900,000 in losses in identity theft
- Kern County supervisors approve $25 gift cards for COVID tests
- Salons, shops closed previously dodge a bullet this time
- Funeral services for Nov. 12, 2020
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: American Legion downtown hosts Veterans Day Lunch
- PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day cruise honors vets, seniors, essential workers
- PHOTO GALLERY: Local Democrats celebrate with Biden rally, caravan through Bakersfield
- PHOTO GALLERY: Family time at the park
- PHOTO GALLERY: Biden, Harris take center stage
- PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day in Bakersfield
- PHOTO GALLERY: CHP hosts 11th annual Tips for CHiPs event
- PHOTO GALLERY: Bakersfield Christian welcomes students back to campus
- PHOTO GALLERY: The US awaits the results of the presidential election
- PHOTO GALLERY: Helping the homeless navigate life