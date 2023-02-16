 Skip to main content
More than 200 area wrestlers set to compete in Masters Championships this weekend

Bakersfield High's Tye Monteiro takes control of Mark Ayala of Bellflower-St. John Bosco during their 182-pound quarterfinal at last year's CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The next stage in the goal of reaching CIF State Championships starts this weekend, when more than 200 area wrestlers will compete in the Central Section Masters Championships.

The boys will get started with morning matches in a two-day event at Clovis-Buchanan, with the girls doing the same in Morro Bay starting Saturday. Nearly 700 wrestlers from across central california are expected to compete.

