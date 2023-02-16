More than 200 area wrestlers set to compete in Masters Championships this weekend

The next stage in the goal of reaching CIF State Championships starts this weekend, when more than 200 area wrestlers will compete in the Central Section Masters Championships.
The boys will get started with morning matches in a two-day event at Clovis-Buchanan, with the girls doing the same in Morro Bay starting Saturday. Nearly 700 wrestlers from across central california are expected to compete.
The top 10 boys placers in each division will qualify for state, with the top four girls advancing.
About 50 area wrestlers are expected to qualify for the state meet, with seven entering the Masters as the top seed.
Defending boys state champion Miguel Estrada of Frontier is No. 1 at 145, while Bakersfield High’s Tye Monteiro (182) and Michael Murillo (220) are the top seeds in their respective weight classes. Monteiro finished runner-up in the state at the same weight last year, while Murillo was third at 197.
On the girls side, two each from Golden Valleyand Highland are top seeds, with Bakersfield High transfer Ce Ariah Sands No. 1 at 133 and Naomi Roby (189) representing the Bulldogs, along with another former Driller, Monee Cordero (103) and Vanessa Alvarado (128) from the Scots.
Here’s a capsule look of this year’s local competitors:
Central Section Masters Championships
Area qualifiers with divisional seeding
Boys, at Clovis-Buchanan, Friday-Saturday
108
6. Daniel Benavides, Bakersfield, freshman (20-12): SYVL champion; Fifth in D-I.
7. Isaiah Lara, South, junior (16-11): D-II runner-up.
11. Levi Mazzei, Frontier, junior (24-11): SYRL and SYC champion; Eighth in D-I.
Unseeded locals: Ethan Carpenter, East, freshman (25-11): Fourth in D-IV. Freddie Lee, Shafter (14-15): SSL runner-up; Seventh in D-III. Byron Lewis, Highland (24-7): D-III champion; SYVL runner-up. Jorge Magana, Ridgeview, sophomore (16-9): Third in SYVL; Fourth in D-III. Ignacio Mendoza, Golden Valley, sophomore (20-20): Eighth in D-II. Jacob Perez, Independence, freshman (14-18): Fourth in SYVL; Fifth in D-III. Abel Rocha, Wasco, freshman (16-6): SSL champion; Third in D-III. Santana Ugues, Arvin, sophomore (21-7): SYHL champion; D-IV and SYC runner-up.
Favorite: Rocklin Zinkin, Clovis-Buchanan
115
3. Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, sophomore (22-10): SYVL champion; Third in D-I.
8. Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, senior (16-5): D-II and SYHL runner-up.
12. Moises Garzaro, Foothill, junior (17-7): SYHL and SYC champion; Fourth in D-II.
Unseeded locals: Nick Agerton, Frontier, freshman, 23-13: Ninth in D-I. Arturo Barboza, Wasco, junior (18-15): SSL champion; Sixth in D-III. Dylan Garcia, Liberty, sophomore (33-12): SYRL champion; Seventh in D-II. Charlie Hernandez, Kennedy, junior (7-7): SSL runner-up; Seventh in D-III Eric Rivera, Highland, senior (29-8): D-III champion; SYVL runner-up.
Favorite: CJ Huerta, Clovis-Buchanan.
122
5. Isaac Ronquillo, Bakersfield, sophomore (25-12): SYVL champion; Fourth in D-I.
12. Andon Beldo, Centennial, junior (36-9): SYRL and SYC champion; Third in D-II.
Unseeded locals: Noe Cisneros, Arvin, freshman (17-8): Third in D-IV and SYHL. Colby Clark, Wasco, senior (30-6): SSL champion; Third in D-III. Tobias Lombera, Frontier, freshman (19-17): SYRL runner-up; Tenth in D-I. Eric Lopez, Delano, sophomore (17-7): SSL runner-up; Third in D-V. Manuel Marin, Highland, junior (29-10): SYVL runner-up; Fourth in D-III. Alexander Marquez, Foothill, freshman (36-14): SYHL champion; SYC runner-up; Fourth in D-II. Daniel Parra, South, junior (16-18): SYML champion; Third in SYC; Eighth in D-II. Christian Vargas, Golden Valley, senior (25-14): SYHL runner-up; Fifth in D-II.
Favorite: Nikade Zinkin, Clovis.
128
3. Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore (22-4): SYVL champion; D-I runner-up.
7. Ernest Grant, South, junior (18-9): Second in D-II.
9. Jonathan Woods, Highland, senior (37-4): D-III champion; SYVL runner-up.
Unseeded locals: Isaias Carranza, Golden Valley, sophomore (23-20): SYHL and SYC champion; Sixth in D-II. Sebastian Jara, Ridgeview, senior (21-8): Third in D-III and SYVL. Bernardo Loera, Independence, junior (24-25): Fourth in SYVL; Sixth in D-III. Noah Lopez, Wasco, freshman (16-13): SSL runner-up; Seventh in D-III. Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, senior (19-14): Eighth in D-I. Noah Madrid, Centennial, sophomore (19-17): Fourth in SYRL; Eighth in D-II. Eduardo Munoz, Chavez, junior (28-8): D-IV and SSL champion.
Favorite: Joseph Toscano, Clovis-Buchanan.
134
3. Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, junior (22-6): SYVL champion; D-I runner-up.
6. Daniel Reza, South, sophomore (14-4): SYML champion; D-II runner-up.
8. Gavin Contreras, Chavez, junior (27-5): D-IV and SSL champion.
Unseeded locals: Luie Acosta-Tackett, Frontier, sophomore (20-10): SYRL champion; Seventh in D-I. Samuel Avalos, Ridgeview, junior (18-9): Fourth in SYVL; Seventh in D-III. Jonah De La Cueva, Kennedy, junior (24-10): SSL runner-up; Fourth in D-III. Brendon Ko, Garces, junior (21-8): SYRL champion; Masters qualifying match Friday in Buchanan. Mason Manabat, Highland, freshman (31-13): SYVL runner-up; Fifth in D-III Michael Rogers, Wasco, junior (34-6): Third in D-III and SSL. Nasir Wilcox, Independence, senior (29-16): Third in SYVL; Sixth in D-III.
Favorite: Gavin Bauder, Clovis North.
140
5. Braden Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (20-7): SYVL champion; Fifth in D-I.
9. Sonny Lora, South, junior (30-10): SYML champion; D-II runner-up.
10. Elijah Guzman, Chavez, senior (31-10): SSL champion; D-IV runner-up.
11. Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley, senior (27-13): SYHL and SYC champion; Third in D-II.
Unseeded locals: Cadena Kaileb, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore (6-2): D-V runner-up. Marcus Ruelas, Shafter, junior (20-19): Third in SSL; Sixth in D-III. Josh Shepard, Frontier, senior (17-14): SYRL runner-up at 152; Eighth in D-I.
Favorite: Dario Lemus, Clovis.
147
1. Miguel Estrada, Frontier, junior (14-1): D-I champion. Defending state champion.
4. Beau Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (24-4): Fifth in D-I.
8. Nicholas Hernandez, East, sophomore (35-5): D-IV and SYML champion.
11. Isaac Quiroz, Independence, junior (8-1): D-III champion; Third in SYVL.
Unseeded locals: Jose Banales, Highland, sophomore (20-11): Sixth in D-III. Nathan Carrillo, Golden Valley (6-4): SYHL champion; Seventh in D-II. Erick Perez, South, senior (10-10): SYML champion; Eighth in D-II. Elias Trevino, Foothill, senior (22-13): SYHL runner-up; Sixth in D-II. Camden Williams, Ridgeview, sophomore (15-8): SYVL runner-up; Fifth in D-III.
Favorite: Estrada.
154
3. Adrian Juarez, Highland, senior (23-2): D-III, SYVL and SYC champion.
4. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, junior (21-8): SYVL runner-up; Third in D-I.
9. Silas Orozco, Stockdale, junior (36-3): D-IV and SYRL champion; SYC runner-up.
11. Levi Hart, Tehachapi, junior (28-6): D-V champion; SYML runner-up.
Unseeded locals: Fabius Carrillo, Golden Valley, sophomore (32-12): SYHL champion; D-II runner-up. Raul Gonzales, Wasco, freshman (15-17): Fourth in SSL; Seventh in D-III. David Hinzo, Liberty, junior (24-18): Fourth in SYRL; Eighth in D-II. Gage Leyvas, Independence, senior (17-14): Third in D-III. Giovanni Ruiz, McFarland, junior (19-8): SSL champion; D-V runner-up. Casen Wiles, Frontier, freshman (7-9): Second in SYRL at 145; Eighth in D-I. Anthony Williams, South, junior (12-9): Fourth in D-II.
Favorite: Leo Contino, Clovis-Buchanan.
162
3. Jake Honey, Bakersfield, junior (22-8): SYVL champion; Third in D-I.
6. Jackson Naven, Frontier, freshman (20-10): SYRL champion; Sixth in D-I.
Unseeded locals: David Alvarez, Independence, senior (29-11): D-III and SYVL runner-up. Ronin Davis, Liberty, freshman (30-20): Fourth in D-II and SYRL. Izaiah Garcia, Delano, sophomore (14-8): Third in D-V and SSL. Isaiah Hernandez, Foothill, sophomore (24-19): SYHL champion; SYC runner-up; Sixth in D-II. Herby Hinojosa, South, sophomore (11-12): SYML runner-up; Eighth in D-II. Hayden Tadeo, Garces, junior (32-13): SYRL runner-up; Third in D-IV. Jojo Truskoski, Highland, senior (24-9): Third in SYVL; Fourth in D-III. Armando Vega, Centennial, senior (22-13): Third in SYRL; Seventh at D-II. Fabian Vera, Wasco, senior (9-14): SSL runner-up; Sixth in D-III.
Favorite: Joe Buck, Clovis.
172
5. Bryan Velazquez-Arredondo, Frontier, senior (22-11): SYRL champion; Fifth in D-I.
6. Junior Bojorquez, South, junior (27-10): D-II and SYML champion.
8. Kai Vasquez, Bakersfield, junior (22-7): SYVL champion; Eighth in D-I.
Unseeded locals: Nolan Backstrom, Independence, freshman (8-7): D-III runner-up. Roscoe Carreno, Wasco, junior (25-12): SSL runner-up; Fourth in D-III. Ramon Cendejas, Golden Valley, senior (18-15): SYHL and SYC champion; Fourth in D-II. Mark Nicholson, Tehachapi, junior (20-9): D-V and SYML runner-up. William Schwartz, Centennial, senior (18-14): Eighth in D-II. Jalani Smith, Garces, senior (30-12): D-IV champion; SYRL runner-up. Luis Tapia, Kern Valley, senior (23-8): Third in D-IV.
Favorite: Sloan Swan, Clovis-Buchanan.
184
1. Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, senior (32-2): D-I and SYVL champion.
4. Brock Rios, Frontier, sophomore (25-11): SYRL and SYC champion; Fourth in D-I.
5. Rafael Roman-Amador, Shafter, senior (23-2): D-III and SSL champion.
10. Sylas Alva, Highland, junior (26-7): D-III runner-up.
11. Xavier Gonzalez, Arvin, sophomore (17-6): D-IV and SSL champion; SYC runner-up.
Unseeded locals: Tyler Kipp, Centennial, sophomore (20-12): SYRL runner-up; Seventh in D-II. Rolando Lira, Chavez, sophomore (23-16): Third in D-IV and SSL. Johnny Saldana, Wasco, senior (20-10): SSL runner-up; Fourth in D-III.
Favorite: Monteiro.
197
4. Joe Demacabalin, Kennedy, freshman (18-2): D-III champion’ SSL runner-up.
5. DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, senior (17-6): SYVL champion; Fifth in D-I.
7. Ethan Naus, Frontier, sophomore (31-11): SYRL champion; Fourth in D-I.
8. Ramiro Lopez, Wasco, junior (33-5): SSL champion; D-III runner-up.
Unseeded locals: Isiah Benavides, Shafter, freshman (8-10): Fourth in SSL; Sixth in D-III. Simon Sanchez, Centennial, senior (27-9): Third in D-II. Gabriel Marquez, Foothill, sophomore (30-14): SYHL and SYC champion; Fourth in D-II. Julian Navarez, South, junior (17-18): Sixth in D-II. Noah Ocampo, Bakersfield Christian, junior (5-1): D-V champion; SYVL runner-up. Nathaniel Perez, Highland, sophomore (23-10): Third in SYVL; Fourth in D-III.
Favorite: Mark Marin, Clovis.
222
1. Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, junior (28-1): D-I and SYVL champion.
5. Angel Cervantes, Highland, junior (37-8): D-III champion; SYVL runner-up.
12. Jacob Robledo, Wasco, freshman (26-7): SSL champion; D-III runner-up.
Unseeded locals: Jesse Addington, Liberty, sophomore (33-18): SYRL runner-up; Fifth in D-II. Adam Calistro, Independence, sophomore (10-13): Fourth in SYVL; Fifth in D-III. Johnathan Garcia, Chavez, senior (18-8): Fourth in D-IV. Luca O’Neil, Bakersfield Christian, junior (16-1): D-V champion; Third in SYVL. Evan Riley, Centennial, senior (21-12): Eighth in D-II. Miguel Vasquez, Frontier, junior (2-2): Third in SYRL; Tenth in D-I.
Favorite: Murillo.
287
2. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, sophomore (29-6): SYVL champion; D-I runner-up.
6. Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, senior (30-7): D-IV champion
11. Adam Rosas, South, junior (22-14): D-II and SYML runner-up.
12. Silas Akins, Centennial, senior (28-5): SYRL and SYC champion; Third in D-II.
Unseeded locals: Ezekiel Ayon, Kennedy, junior (20-9): SSL runner-up; Fourth in D-III. Kayd Melendez, Highland, sophomore (25-7); Third in D-III. Pascual Millan, Wasco, senior (12-14): Third in SSL; Seventh in D-III. Chad Troxler, Liberty, sophomore (26-11): Third in SYRL; Fifth in D-II.
Favorite: Zach Limon, Clovis.
Girls, at Morro Bay, Saturday
103
1. Monee Cordero, Highland, junior (30-5): Area II, SYVL and SYC champion.
4. Kaila Delfin, Garces, freshman (10-2): SYRL champion; Area II runner-up; Third in SYC.
6. Celia Esquivel, Tehachapi, junior (38-10): SYML champion; SYC runner-up; Third in Area II.
7. Maria Mejia, Del Oro, sophomore (31-12): SYHL champion; Third in SYC; Fifth in Area II
8. Darlin Albarran, Foothill, junior (26-14): SYHL runner-up; Fourth in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Cienna Gutierriz, Bakersfield, freshman (28-13): Sixth in Area II; Second in SYVL Lynette Corona, Arvin, junior (10-12): Eighth in Area II; Fourth in SYHL
Favorite: Cordero.
108
4. Abigail Trujillo, Frontier, junior (29-3): Area II and SYRL champion.
6. Irias Aguero, Wasco, junior (9-4): Area II runner-up.
8. Aliyah Garcia, Ridgeview, sophomore (19-8): SYVL and SYC champion; Fourth in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Marissa Figueroa, McFarland, senior (15-9): SSL champion; Seventh in Area II.
Alternate: Shaanti Rodriguez, East, junior.
Favorite: Paige Morales, Fresno-Central, freshman.
113
No locals seeded.
Unseeded locals: Sophie Machado, Liberty, junior (30-6): SYRL runner-up; Fourth in Area II. Serenity Rodriguez, Wasco, freshman (13-13): SSL champion; Sixth in Area II. Mikayla Weller, Shafter, sophomore (18-8): SSL champion at 118; Seventh in Area II. Alina Hernandez, East, junior (7-9): Second in SYML; Eighth in Area II.
Alternates: Fabiola Castro-Vergara, Ridgeview, freshman; Raquel Reynoso, Highland, sophomore.
Favorite: Me’Kala James, Fresno-Central, freshman.
118
6. Delilah Robles, Liberty, freshman (6-2): SYRL and SYC champion; Area II runner-up.
7. Barely Rodas, Golden Valley, junior (27-14): SYHL champion; SYC runner-up; Third in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Abigail Webb, North, junior (23-11): Fourth in Area II. Danyell Jones, Stockdale, sophomore (10-8): Fourth in SYRL; Sixth in Area II. Anyla Galindo, Kennedy, sophomore (15-9): SSL champion; Seventh in Area II. Alesandra Quiroz, Ridgeview, senior (5-6): SYVL runner-up; Eighth in Area II.
Alternate: Natalie Martinez, Foothill, junior.
Favorite: Isabella Marie Gonzales, Clovis East, sophomore.
123
2. Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, senior (29-3): Area II, SYVL and SYC champion.
3. Vanessa Fakrogha, Liberty, sophomore (25-7): SYRL champion; Area II and SYC runner-up.
4. Ellen Thompson, Ridgeview, senior (28-8): SYVL runner-up; Third in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Celeste Huizar, Foothill, sophomore (20-23): SYHL champion; Third in SYC; Sixth in Area II.
Alternate: Haley Ireland, Centennial, freshman.
Favorite: Keira Nartatez, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, junior.
128
1. Vanessa Alvarado, Highland, sophomore (34-5): Area II, SYVL and SYC champion.
2. Kaydence Boyd, Garces, senior (25-5): SYRL champion; Area II and SYC runner-up.
Unseeded locals: Aubree Kooren, Frontier, junior (20-11): Third in SYRL; Fifth in Area II. Ruby Ortega, Centennial, freshman (18-15): SYRL champion; Second in SYC; Sixth in Area II. Kayla Lopez, Kennedy, freshman (18-5): SSL champion; Seventh in Area II. Aileen Solis, Wasco, senior (12-9): SSL champion; Eighth in Area II.
Favorite: Alvarado.
133
1. Ce Ariah Sands, Golden Valley, senior (17-0): Area II, SYHL and SYC champion.
Unseeded locals: Jennifer Liberal, Centennial, freshman (19-11): Third in SYRL; Seventh in Area II.
Favorite: Sands.
139
2. Julissa Gonzalez, Shafter, freshman (33-2): Area II and SSL champion.
3. Isabella Maldonado, Foothill, sophomore (31-9): SYHL and SYC champion; Area II runner-up.
8. Rachel Ramos, Highland, sophomore (14-7): SYVL champion; SYC runner-up; Fifth in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Valerie Olivas, Golden Valley, freshman (19-15): SYHL runner-up; Sixth in Area II. Anala Allison, East, junior (15-15): SYML champion; Third in SYC; Eighth in Area II.
Alternate: Kylie Clark, Wasco, freshman.
Favorite: Dreannah Smith, Clovis East, senior.
145
5. Nayeli Nunez, Golden Valley, freshman (27-7): SYHL and SYC champion; Area II runner-up
6. Alessandra Alvarado, Highland, senior (26-6): SYVL and SYC champion; Third in Area II.
7. Autumn Joven, East, sophomore (17-7): SYML champion; Second in SYC; Fourth in Area II
Unseeded locals: Allyah Shoemaker, Arvin, junior (17-8): Fifth in Area II; Second in SYHL Maleah Moreno, Frontier, junior (23-13): SYRL champion; Sixth in Area II.
Alternates: Lea Castro, Foothill, junior; Areli Solis, Wasco, junior.
Favorite: Jennah Creason, Visalia-Redwood, junior.
152
5. Julieta Echeverria, Wasco, senior (19-4): Area II runner-up.
7. Jocelyn Byers, Centennial, sophomore (20-11): SYRL champion; Second in SYC; Fourth in Area II.
8. Alyssa Rubalcado, Foothill, sophomore (14-10): Fifth in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Alexandra Castro, Golden Valley, sophomore (13-12): SYHL champion; Third in SYC; Sixth in Area II. Bianka Gonzalez, West, junior (7-4): SYML champion; Third in SYC; Seventh in Area II. Paola Espinoza, Arvin, junior (8-11): Eighth in Area II.
Alternate: Jayden Ritchinson, Kern Valley, junior.
Favorite: Audrey Segura, Visalia-Redwood, sophomore.
162
2. Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley, senior (27-3): Area II champion.
8. Joanna Liberal, Centennial, sophomore (26-6): SYC and SYRL champion; Third in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Emma Goodison, Independence, junior (15-11): Fourth in Area II; Third in SYVL. Alexa Gomez, West, junior (4-6): SYML champion; SYC runner-up; Sixth in Area II.
Alternate: Sara Sandoval, Bakersfield, junior.
Favorite: Leilani Lemus, Clovis, freshman.
172
2. Julissa Perez, Mira Monte, freshman (43-2): Area II, SYHL and SYC champion.
4. Jianna Chavez, Ridgeview, senior (23-8): SYVL champion; Area II and SYC runner-up.
6. Steffany Castro, Golden Valley, sophomore (20-13): SYHL runner-up; Fifth in Area II
7. Charli Orr, Centennial, junior (13-8): Fourth in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Iris Medina, Bakersfield, freshman (19-14): SYVL champion; Sixth in Area II; Third in SYC. Allyson Roque, Delano, freshman (4-6): SSL champion; Eighth in Area II. Alondra Martinez, West, sophomore (3-4): Ninth in Area II. Alyssa Escobar, Highland, freshman (11-11): Tenth in Area II.
Favorite: Jacklyn Gren, Visalia-Golden West, senior.
191
1. Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, senior (30-1): Area II, SYHL and SYC champion.
3. Briana Alvarado, Highland, freshman (38-8): SYVL champion; SYC champion at 235; Third in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Megan Abbott, Kern Valley, sophomore (12-14): Sixth in Area II. Graciela Lemus, East, junior (6-14): SYML champion; SYC runner-up; Seventh in Area II
Favorite: Roby.
237
7. Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley, senior (24-16): SYHL champion; SYC runner-up; Fifth in Area II.
Unseeded locals: Fernanda Canedo, Ridgeview, junior (4-6): Sixth in Area II. Lyana Johnson, Arvin (5-5): Seventh in Area II; Second in SYHL Cienna Fillin, Centennial, senior (9-10): Eighth in Area II.
Alternate: Elliot Garza, Wasco, junior.
Favorite: Noe Sedano, Fresno-Justin Garza, sophomore.