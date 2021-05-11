Mora tosses four-hitter to lead Centennial past Stockdale, 3-0

On an afternoon of baseball where offense was at a premium, Centennial wasted little time capitalizing on what few opportunities it had.
Korey Likens led off the game with a solo home run and sophomore right-hander Jordan Mora did the rest, tossing a four-hitter to lead the Golden Hawks to a 3-0 victory in Tuesday’s Southwest Yosemite League showdown at Stockdale.
“It was such an impressive performance by Jordan Mora and our defense really stepped up and took a lot of base hits away from them today,” Centennial coach Dan Durham said. “I’m just very proud of how they came together and played as a team today.”
After scoring in each of the first three innings, Mora and the Golden Hawks (9-2, 6-2 SWYL) held the Mustangs (5-3, 5-3) to just two hits entering the seventh inning when Adam Enyart grounded a lead-off single into left field. Two outs later, Jordan Neal doubled him to third, bringing Holden Garcia to the plate, representing the tying run for Stockdale.
But just as he had all game, Mora made big pitches when he needed to. After Garcia worked the count to 2-2, Mora struck him out swinging to end the game to preserve the Golden Hawks second win over Stockdale in the past five days. The two teams complete their three-game series at Centennial on Thursday.
“My focus was to just get it there and do my job,” said Mora of working out of the last-inning trouble. “I walked around the mound so I could get my energy up, so I wouldn’t get too tired. I got myself focused up for the next batter.”
The 16-year-old improved to 4-1 and dropped his ERA to 0.56 for the year with his first career shutout. He had five strikeouts, walked one and hit a batter in throwing just 84 pitches.
“His demeanor is so impressive,” Durham said. “He stays calm in the big situations. He really embraces the pressure parts of the game and he’s just in complete control of all of his pitches, no matter whether it’s the beginning of the game, middle of the game or the end of the game. He just always has a plan against each hitter. And he goes through executing it like a seasoned veteran.”
Likens, who has committed to play at Cal Lutheran next year, opened the game by driving a 3-1 fastball over the right-centerfield fence. It was his sixth home run of the season for the Golden Hawks’ center fielder.
“My confidence level is over the roof,” Likens said. “I’ve got a little, see-the-ball, hit-the-ball approach right now. But (my teammates), they give me all the confidence for sure. Without my team I wouldn’t have all the confidence in the world.
“That 3-1 (pitch), I was looking straight fastball, and I got it … I got the location too, a low fastball outside and I just went with it.”
Senior Ryan Redstone drove the first pitch he saw in the second inning over the right field fence for a one-out, solo home run to make it 2-0, and Likens doubled and scored on an infield hit by Spencer Jenkins to cap the scoring with a run in the third.
“This is a big win for us,” Likens said. “Coming off a short season last year where we lost to them in Terrio, so getting a series win like this is pretty huge for us. It really pushes our confidence a lot.”
Of the teams’ combined 10 hits, only six left the infield, thanks in large part to an impressive defensive effort by both teams, with infielders scrambling to knock balls down all day.
Centennial left fielder Tanner Forbus made a diving catch on a line drive off the bat of Austin Charles to leadoff the second inning, and shortstop Drew Townson saved two runs with a leaping catch on what would have been a two-run single by Adolph Sykes in the third. Mora also picked off a runner in the first and the Golden Hawks turned an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the sixth.
“We hit the ball hard Thursday, right at them, and came out on the losing side,” said Stockdale coach Brad Showers about their 6-5 loss last week. “And we hit the ball hard today, and came out on the losing side. But I have to tip my hat to their pitcher, Mora. I mean he pitched us in, out, up, down, changed speeds and … he was good. Of course I feel like we should beat that, but that was a good high school performance on the pitching mound.”
Trailing 3-0 entering the fourth inning, Stockdale received a strong pitching performance in relief from Ryan Featherston. The sophomore right-hander held Centennial to just two infield hits in the final four innings, striking out five.