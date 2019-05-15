Nearly 300 yards of dirt has transformed Kern County Raceway from a pristine asphalt track into a playground for monsters.
Specifically, monster trucks.
The All Star Monster Truck Tour makes its first-ever stop at KCRP this weekend for shows on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
The legendary Bigfoot truck will be on hand as will Kamikaze, Dragon Slayer, Wicked and more.
Each show will include a best trick competition, side-by-side racing and a freestyle competition.
With plenty of dirt on hand, it will be a bit of a different course than usual for Supermoto riders, who will be competing both days. Also in action will be the Skid Plate racers.
A track party where fans can go onto the track and meet the participants runs from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday with the show starting at 7. The track party runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday with the show starting at 2.
Five divisions at Bakersfield Speedway
IMCA Modifieds headline five divisions of action on Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway.
Cody Laney is one of four different winners in the Modified division and holds a one-point advantage over Robby Sawyer, who also has a win.
Also in action will be Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, NMRA Three-Quarter Midgets and Outlaw Karts.
Gates open at 5 with racing at 7.
Bakersfield Speedway recap
Damion Gardner took the lead on the fifth lap and led the rest of the way to win the 30-lap USAC/CRA Sprint Car feature last Saturday night. He became the sixth different feature winner in as many races. Troy Rutherford was second and Jake Swanson third.
The closest race of the night was the Mini Stock feature were it came down to a photo finish with Chris Rutledge holding off a hard-charging David Wolford by what looked to be no more than a couple of inches in a video of the finish. Clint Duncan was third.
In Hobby Stocks, Kevin Irwin raced to his first win of the season with Jerry Flippo second and Don Mead third. Chad Johnson won his first IMCA Stock race with Cody Johnson second and Larry Thompson third.
KCRP recap
Jim Coffey continued his impressive run at Kern County Raceway as he made it five-for-five in feature events with another win last Saturday night. Coffey finished more than a second ahead of Eric Brust. Brock Melo was third.
The Super Stock drivers competed in twin mains with Chris Dalton finishing ahead of Greg Puskarich and Roger Holder in the first feature. Paul Ebersbacher won the second feature, followed by Dalton and Holder.
Colton Page won the Legends race with Eddie Garone second and Josh Ayers third. Hank Hall won both Bandolero races followed by Trenton Eurto and Nathaniel Edwards in each race. Jake Melo won the Senior Mini Dwarf feature and Stephen Bazen was the Junior Mini Dwarf winner.
Quick shifts
Blaine Perkins of Bakersfield had a solid outing at Irwindale Speedway last Saturday night as he won the second 35-lap Late Model feature after finishing second in the first feature. Perkins is second in points.
Wisconsin’s Derek Kraus swept the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Port of Tucson Twin 100 races last Saturday night at Tucson Speedway for his first West wins of the season. The West series makes just one stop at Kern County Raceway this year, on Oct. 26.
