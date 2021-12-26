Monday's Condors game at San Jose postponed

The Bakersfield Condors' wait to return to the ice will have to continue. The American Hockey League announced Sunday that Monday's game between the Condors and San Jose Barracuda in San Jose was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Barracuda.
It was one of four games postponed by the league on Sunday. No makeup date was immediately announced.
The Condors last played on Dec. 17 in a 5-1 win at San Diego and have only played 5 games in the month of December.
The team is scheduled to return to the ice on Wednesday, hosting the Ontario Reign at 6:30 p.m.