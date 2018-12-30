Where: Citizens Business Bank Arena
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Radio: 970 am
Condors record: 15-12-0-1
Reign record: 10-13-3-2
Series: The Condors are 1-1-0
Notes: Joe Gambardella, who scored his team-high 12th goal in Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime loss to San Diego and lead the team in points with 21 points, was called up to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. It is the first call up for the second-year left wing … The Condors are 4-1-1-1 in their last seven with the losses (regulation, a shootout and overtime) coming in their last three games … Bakersfield has a power play goal in four of their last five games (they had no power-play opportunities in one of those games) … Condors defenseman Keegan Lowe has five points in his last four games … Ontario has lost two straight, the latest a 5-1 loss to the Stars in Texas on Saturday night.
