When your team isn’t playing great overall, every seemingly small mistake is actually big, Bakersfield College baseball coach Tim Painton said. And they certainly all add up.
It was six hit batters, an error, a balk, an extra step and missed signs that doomed the Renegades (8-11) against LA Mission (7-6) at Gerry Collis Field on Thursday. LA Mission came away with a 5-3 win.
BC has lost eight of its last nine games. Five of those losses were by one or two runs.
“There’s no little mistakes in this game. Everything counts,” BC catcher Zach Williams said. “We had a few missed signs when we were running the bases, kind of ran us out of the game a little bit. Those little errors, they all add up and that’s crucial to a game.”
LA Mission did most of its damage with three runs in the top of the third inning. BC starter Nathan Ortiz, who was playing through an illness, hit the leadoff man and walked the next batter. A line out to left field and a pop out to third base appeared to put the Renegades in good position to get out of the inning.
But BC third baseman Hector Ruvalcaba caught the pop up just outside the LA Mission dugout. After making the grab, he took one extra step into the dugout, meaning the ball went out of play. The out counted but the umpire moved the runners up to third and second.
LA Mission shortstop Miguel Marin made BC pay. He singled on a liner into left-center field, pushing two runs across the plate. During the next at-bat, Marin took a large lead at second and hopped back and forth. While looking back at Marin and stepping off the mound, Ortiz was called for a balk.
The infraction moved Marin to third. Matt Garcia knocked him in with a single to left. The Eagles led 4-0 after the top of the third.
LA Mission’s one run in the first came after Ortiz hit the first two batters of the game and BC shortstop Kamron Willman botched a grounder.
“That stepping in the dugout, us crossing home plate on a missed sign actually cost us and we just didn't play well,” Painton said.
BC reliever John Bell threw the last five innings of the game, giving up just one run, striking out three and hitting two batters. He and Ortiz combined to hit six batters. Painton preferred that to leaving a pitch over the plate to be hit for a home run.
Williams went 3-for-3 — all singles — drove in a run and scored a run. He was also hit in the back of the head with a pitch during his first plate appearance.
The Renegades started out the year hot, winning six straight. That’s history at this point, though, Painton said, and BC is stuck in a slump.
It comes down to hitting, the head coach said. The Renegades averaged 11.3 hits and 8.5 runs per game in the first six games. BC has managed just 5.8 hits and 2.6 runs per game in their last eight losses — omitting a 9-0 win over LA Valley on Feb. 23.
“We just haven’t been able to put enough offense together to win games and that’s really what it comes down to,” Painton said. “... You’re not gonna win 2-0 in a JC baseball game. We gotta get some offense going, somehow some way.
“It snowballs when you're not playing well. Guys start to press. Instead of having one or two or three guys struggling in a lineup, it’s nine guys at this point. We’ve gotta find a way out of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.