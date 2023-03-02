 Skip to main content
Mira Monte's magical girls soccer season continues in San Francisco on Thursday

The Mira Monte girls soccer team used a familiar formula on Tuesday, and as a result the team is playing in the Northern California Regional semifinals.

The Lions’ leading scorers, senior forward Angie Rodriguez and sophomore midfielder Kim Ledezma each had first-half goals, something that has become a regular occurrence for No. 5 Mira Monte, and the team’s reliable defense took care of the rest, posting a 2-1 victory at No. 4 Exeter, the Central Section Division III champion.

