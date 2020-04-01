When Jenae Long took over the Mira Monte volleyball program in the spring of 2017, she didn’t really know what to expect.
What she did know is the Lions had combined to win only seven games in the previous three seasons and were just 4-16 in Southeast Yosemite League play during that stretch.
“I didn’t know any of the girls,” Long said. “I had a couple of weeks with them during the spring, where the main goal was to develop a relationship with them. When I played volleyball, the schools on the east side were known to be scrappy, but shorter like me; more defensive players.”
But change was on the horizon, as Long soon discovered, and it started with her introduction to Emily Hernandez, a lanky, six-foot middle blocker, who had just completed her freshman season.
Dubbed “Slim” almost immediately by Long at the opening workout, Hernandez helped turn things around in a hurry, and as a result, she earned a scholarship to play at Sonoma State next year.
“It’s really exciting, to know that I’m going to be able to live out my dream of continuing to play what I love,” said Hernandez, who celebrated the announcement with little fanfare on March 23 following the closure of all schools in the Kern High School District the previous week. “The campus was really small and when I played with the girls (during my visit), I felt so welcomed. I felt like I fit in and the coach showed a lot of interest in me. I felt really comfortable in the environment.”
That should be little surprise, especially considering what Hernandez accomplished the past three seasons.
Mira Monte won three straight SEYL championships, compiling a 26-2 record during her tenure, helping to lead the Lions to the Central Section Division 4 semifinals during her junior campaign.
Hernandez had a team-high 496 kills and 116 blocks this year, helping earn her SEYL most valuable player and second-team BVarsity All-Area honors. She had 350 kills and 93 blocks the previous season and was named first-team all-SEYL.
“I told her after our last match of the season that Mira Monte has never seen a player like her before and I don’t know if we ever will again,” Long said. “She was one in a million for that program and she’s definitely going to do some fun things over in Sonoma.”
