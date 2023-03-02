Mira Monte girls soccer team upsets top seed, advances to NorCal Regional title game

Mira Monte’s magical girls soccer season continues.
Lions’ senior Angie Rodriguez added to her school-record scoring total, blasting an unassisted goal from about 30 yards out in the opening 15 minutes of play and No. 5 Mira Monte made it last, upsetting top-seeded San Francisco-University 1-0 in the Northern California Regional Division IV semifinals at Paul Goode Field.
Rodriguez now has 47 goals in 29 games this season for Mira Monte (27-2-3), which will play at No. 2 Colfax at 5 p.m., Saturday for the regional title.
The Lions received a big performance from their defense, according to coach Miguel Rico, with senior goalkeeper Jaay Galeas making several big saves in the final 10 minutes.
Colfax is 333 miles away from Bakersfield, so Mira Monte is planning to stay in San Francisco the next two days and travel to the final on Saturday, cutting the travel time in half.