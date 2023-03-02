 Skip to main content
Mira Monte girls soccer team upsets top seed, advances to NorCal Regional title game

123-1.JPEG

The Mira Monte girls soccer team upset top-seeded San Francisco-University in the Northern California Regional championships.

 Courtesy of Miguel Rico

Mira Monte’s magical girls soccer season continues.

Lions’ senior Angie Rodriguez added to her school-record scoring total, blasting an unassisted goal from about 30 yards out in the opening 15 minutes of play and No. 5 Mira Monte made it last, upsetting top-seeded San Francisco-University 1-0 in the Northern California Regional Division IV semifinals at Paul Goode Field.

