 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mira Monte, Frontier post dominant victories to open 58 Shootout

For a dozen Central Section boys basketball teams, the road to championship glory this year begins in earnest in southeast Bakersfield.

The sixth annual 58 Shootout tournament, which continues through Saturday night at Mira Monte, opens the season for nearly half its participants, with five of Kern County's six principal leagues represented — plus two more from the rest of the section for good measure.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections