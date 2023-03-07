Mira Monte celebrates regional girls soccer title

Mira Monte magical season, which ended with a Northern California Regional Division IV championship on Saturday afternoon was celebrated at the school on Tuesday morning.
Angie Rodriguez scored just outside the penalty box about 10 minutes into the second half and the No. 5 Lions’ defense made it stand up, posting a 1-0 victory over host No. 2 Colfax to capture the title more than 300 miles from home.
Mira Monte’s 15th straight victory came much as it has all season, relying on Rodriguez as the primary finisher with players such as sophomore Kim Ledezma setting the table by controlling the middle of the field.
Rodriguez, a transfer from East High, closed her senior season with 48 goals in 30 games, the most in the school’s history. She scored at least one goal in all but one game she played in this season, starting with a four-goal performance on Dec. 2 against South High, and finished with multiple goals in a game 15 times.
The Lions (28-2-3) followed up an undefeated run through South Yosemite Horizon League with a Central Section Division V title, capping their season with a 22nd shutout thanks to solid play from goalkeeper Jaay Galas and defenders Alexis Ledezma, Jenny Gonzalez, Izel Herrera and Brianna Sanchez, among others.