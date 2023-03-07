 Skip to main content
Mira Monte celebrates regional girls soccer title

The Mira Monte girls soccer team and its Northern California Division IV championship is celebrated at the school on Tuesday.

Mira Monte magical season, which ended with a Northern California Regional Division IV championship on Saturday afternoon was celebrated at the school on Tuesday morning.

Angie Rodriguez scored just outside the penalty box about 10 minutes into the second half and the No. 5 Lions’ defense made it stand up, posting a 1-0 victory over host No. 2 Colfax to capture the title more than 300 miles from home.

