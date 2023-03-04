Mira Monte captures NorCal Regional girls soccer championship

Nobody knows what the future holds, but it’s difficult to imagine another season like the one the Mira Monte girls soccer team just completed on a cold and wet Saturday afternoon more than 300 miles from home.
Angie Rodriguez scored just outside the penalty box about 10 minutes into the second half and the No. 5 Lions’ defense made it stand up, posting a 1-0 victory over host No. 2 Colfax to capture the Northern California Regional Division IV championship.
“We actually were able to control the play most of the game,” Mira Monte second-year head coach Miguel Rico said. “They never really came close to scoring on us. And this was a team that scored 158 goals on the season. That’s a lot of goals, but our defense … Everybody just played well and they wanted it. Everybody did their part and it was a great end to the season.”
Mira Monte’s 15th straight victory came much as it has all season, relying on Rodriguez as the primary finisher with players such as sophomore Kim Ledezma setting the table by controlling the middle of the field.
Rodriguez, a transfer from East High, closed her senior season with 48 goals in 30 games, the most in the school’s history. She scored at least one goal in all but one game she played in this season, starting with a four-goal performance on Dec. 2 against South High, and finished with multiple goals in a game 15 times.
“The team really came together once we added a goal-scorer, because we’ve never really had one,” Rico said of the addition of Rodriguez. The team also benefited from an increase in scoring by Ledezma. “Her being a playmaker and still being able to score, that was a big thing, too.”
The Lions (28-2-3) followed up an undefeated run through South Yosemite Horizon League with a Central Section Division V title, capping their season with a 22nd shutout thanks to solid play from goalkeeper Jaay Galas and defenders Alexis Ledezma, Jenny Gonzalez, Izel Herrera and Brianna Sanchez, among others.
“We really tightened up on our defense (this year),” Rico said. “Teams were having a hard time scoring on us.”
Midway through his trip home Saturday night, Rico said the impact of winning the title still hadn’t sunk in for him, or his team.
“I don’t think so,” Rico said. “We’re driving home and we’re tired. Ya, it’s just been a long season, you know. Some of the girls are playing with injuries and are tired. We played 33 games and the season is very long. But at the end of the day, it’s all well worth it. We came out on top and everybody’s happy.”