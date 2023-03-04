 Skip to main content
Mira Monte captures NorCal Regional girls soccer championship

The Mira Monte girls soccer team captured the Northern California Regional Division V championship with a 1-0 victory over Colfax on Saturday afternoon.

Nobody knows what the future holds, but it’s difficult to imagine another season like the one the Mira Monte girls soccer team just completed on a cold and wet Saturday afternoon more than 300 miles from home.

Angie Rodriguez scored just outside the penalty box about 10 minutes into the second half and the No. 5 Lions’ defense made it stand up, posting a 1-0 victory over host No. 2 Colfax to capture the Northern California Regional Division IV championship.

