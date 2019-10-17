The Kern County Fight Club will host the fundraising "Bakersfield's Beat the Streets" boxing event at 6 p.m. in the Back2Back Sports Complex on Saturday.
The nine-fight event, which is in its second year, will feature the local star Mike Dallas Jr., a Bakersfield native and 2000 PAL International Junior Olympic gold medalist. Dallas has a professional record of 22-3-2 and previously held the WBO Latino Light Welterweight title. It will mark the first time Dallas has fought in Bakersfield.
The event will also feature fights from local professional boxers Miguel Contreras and Alex Deluna.
According to a press release, the event is being held "to showcase local professional talent, but also to raise funds" for Kern County Fight Club, an all-ages non-profit that caters strongly to at-risk youth.
Back2Back Sports Complex is located at 3501 Sillect Ave. in Bakersfield. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
