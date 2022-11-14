Midget race at Speedway Tuesday night

Buddy Kolfold will be seeking his third straight USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship race victory at Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday Night.
Kolfold, of Penngrove, made a late race-pass to garner a victory at the third-mile clay oval two years ago and lead from the mid-point on last season. The last driver to win three straight National Midget races at Bakersfield was Billy Vukovich in 1966 and 1967.
The race kicks off a seven-race sprint through California, culminating with the Turkey Night Grand Prix on Nov. 26 at Ventura Raceway.
Kolfold has won 10 National feature races this season and is seeking his second straight National title. He carries a 194-point into the final races.
Top drivers expected to compete include Justin Grant, Thomas Meseraull, Bryant Wiedeman and Mitchel Moles. Moles won a Western States Midget race at Bakersfield on April 16.
Western States champion Michael Faccinto will be competing as well as rookie Cade Lewis of Bakersfield, who won his first Western States Midget race on Oct. 15 at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway. Lewis is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher, Colby. Brody Fuson of Bakersfield will also be competing.
More than 40 drivers are expected to battle for a spot in the 30-lap feature. Also in action will be Lightning Sprints.
Front gates open at 5 p.m. with on-track action starting at 5:30.