 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midget race at Speedway Tuesday night

Buddy Kolfold will be seeking his third straight USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship race victory at Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday Night.

Kolfold, of Penngrove, made a late race-pass to garner a victory at the third-mile clay oval two years ago and lead from the mid-point on last season. The last driver to win three straight National Midget races at Bakersfield was Billy Vukovich in 1966 and 1967.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget