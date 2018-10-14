When the Western Athletic Conference’s basketball coaches meet for the WAC’s media day — as they did in Denver on Oct. 10 — they all sit down for press conferences to talk about their teams. Most, inevitably, are asked their thoughts on the preseason coaches and media polls.
Some brush off the surveys as irrelevant. Some analyze where their group falls in the conference. Some make jokes to avoid directly answering — like when Utah Valley coach Mark Pope spoke about internal polls he had done instead.
Disclaimer: I probably put about as much stock in preseason polls as any of the coaches. But Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball was picked to finish fifth in the conference by the coaches and the media. It’s exactly where I placed the Roadrunners when I ranked the teams.
Here’s why:
This isn’t one of the CSUB teams from two or three years ago that made it to the NCAA Tournament or National Invitation Tournament semifinals. Last year’s group struggled with inconsistency brought on by inexperience and key injuries. CSUB lost its first four WAC games (for the first time) in 2017-18 and finished sixth out of eight teams at 5-9. Missouri-Kansas City was also 5-9 and was the seventh seed.
The 2018-19 team should be better. The Roadrunners will bring back each of their top three scorers in guards Damiyne Durham, Rickey Holden and Jarkel Joiner.
Durham is an electric scorer and seemed to turn a corner at the end of last season. Holden, a junior college transfer, bounced between starting and coming off the bench, point guard and off-ball guard last season because of injuries to other players. But he still averaged 10.7 points and 2.8 assists per game.
Joiner and Justin Edler-Davis will be in their second playing seasons, and both showed an ability to be game changers.
The wildcard is CSUB’s lack of size, which will put it at a disadvantage against teams like New Mexico State and Grand Canyon. The pressure will be on Durham, Holden, Joiner and others to be effective scorers from the outside.
The return of guard Taze Moore and addition of transfers like Darius “Day Day” Williams from Paris Junior College will bolster the Roadrunners lineup.
“We feel confident that we have a team this year that is faster, more athletic,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said during his media day press conference. “We think we’ll be able to score the ball hopefully better than we did last year.”
New Mexico State, Grand Canyon, Seattle and Utah Valley will all finish better than CSUB and in that order (The coaches had Seattle third and Utah Valley fourth, while the media flipped it).
Though the Aggies changed coaches last year with Chris Jans taking over, New Mexico State still won its seventh WAC Tournament title in eight years and its third regular season WAC title in four years. Sure the Aggies will only return one starter in A.J. Harris, but they always reload with talented transfers and bring their old supporting cast into bigger roles.
Grand Canyon boasts the best player in the conference in Alessandro Lever. He averaged 15.8 points per game during WAC play as a freshman last season and GCU is arguably the toughest place in the conference to play, based on what I’ve heard from players and coaches.
Seattle, under first-year head coach Jim Hayford, had its most successful Division I season in more than 50 years last year. The Redhawks bring back 6-foot-8 guard Matej Kavas, who was third in the conference in scoring.
Utah Valley dominated CSUB last year with three wins, two of which were blowouts. The losses of two of the team’s best scorers in Akolda Manyang and Kenneth Ogbe are significant and why I doubt UVU will be 10-4 in WAC play again, but the Toolson cousins (Conner and Jake) will provide a strong backbone for the Wolverines.
There’s no predicting injuries and which team will come out with what buzzer beater during conference play. But before the games are played, CSUB is the fifth-best team in the WAC.
Maybe that doesn’t mean a whole lot. At the very least, it can be an extra piece of motivation for the team.
“Being picked fifth, I guess you would call it kind of in the middle,” Barnes said. “It’s something that can inspire us, but also I think lets us know we have a lot of work to do this season to compete against the best teams in our league.”
