Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball head coach Rod Barnes wasn’t willing (at the time) to say that his team made a statement opening up Western Athletic Conference play with a dominant, 12-point win over Seattle at home back on Jan. 3.
In hindsight, that was smart, considering Seattle — despite its strong showing last year and being picked third and fourth in the preseason polls — started 0-5 in conference.
But seven games into the WAC schedule, I’m ready to say it: CSUB (14-6, 6-1 WAC) has established itself as a contender for the conference title this year.
Like everyone else, I predicted the Roadrunners would finish fifth.
I was wrong.
Sure they could falter during the season-ending three-game road swing at Grand Canyon, Seattle and Utah Valley and drop to fourth, but come WAC Tournament time, this team is a legitimate threat to cut down the nets regardless of its seed.
“We want to win now,” CSUB redshirt sophomore Justin Edler-Davis said. “We don’t want to wait a couple years. We want to get a championship now and continue to build on that.”
Let’s take a look at the Roadrunners’ WAC games so far.
The Seattle win came in convincing fashion and beating Utah Valley at the buzzer two days later was big. CSUB lost to UVU three times last year and wasn’t even competitive in the two regular season games that were decided by 33 points each.
The team went on the road to Texas-Rio Grande Valley — a team it lost to twice last season — and led by 16 with four minutes left before slipping up a bit at the end. Then came the 11-point loss at New Mexico State. CSUB was up at halftime and with less than seven minutes to go before running out of gas.
Beating Missouri-Kansas City at home took three free throws from Jarkel Joiner with a fraction of a second left. The Chicago State win was by double-digits, but the Cougars outplayed the Roadrunners for about 37 minutes. But the Roadrunners won both games.
“Every time you have a dub (W), they don’t put fragile or shaky or rocky,” Barnes said. “... I don’t look at it any other way. Now do I look at it as we got to play better? Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about.”
And when CSUB went to Cal Baptist, pulling out an 88-84 win, it did something New Mexico State couldn’t do. The Aggies, perennially the top dog in the WAC, lost at CBU, 82-76. Joiner made his case as a WAC Player of the Year candidate with a CSUB Division I record 34 points in the game.
The only team the Roadrunners have yet to see is Grand Canyon. The Lopes also only have one conference loss. They’ve been pretty convincing, only losing on a half-court shot at New Meico State, and beating UVU (11), Seattle (14), Chicago State (34) and Missouri-Kansas City (28) all by double digits.
Buckle up for when CSUB hosts Grand Canyon on Feb. 2.
Advanced analytics website Kenpom.com has CSUB as the third luckiest team in Division I men’s basketball. On the surface, that doesn’t sound so great. But Kenpom defines “luck” as “the deviation in winning percentage between a team’s actual record and their expected record.”
Yeah, that’s exactly what’s happened.
Barnes thought prior to conference play that there was a gap between CSUB and the top WAC teams. That gap has shrunk significantly.
The Roadrunners haven’t been perfect or really even consistent in a way that would be important come WAC Tournament time. They have proven, though, they can score enough, play defense well enough, rebound well enough and be versatile enough to win WAC games.
If Barnes and company can put that all together in Las Vegas, an NCAA Tournament trip would not be out of the question.
“If we keep getting better, we’ll continue to win games,” Barnes said. “If we continue to win games, we’ll put ourselves in a position to be champions.”
