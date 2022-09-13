 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Men's team wins, women's team draws in BC soccer doubleheader

The Bakersfield College men's and women's soccer teams had divergent starts to their fall season entering Tuesday.

During Tuesday's doubleheader, their records began to converge.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases