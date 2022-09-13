Men's team wins, women's team draws in BC soccer doubleheader

The Bakersfield College men's and women's soccer teams had divergent starts to their fall season entering Tuesday.
During Tuesday's doubleheader, their records began to converge.
Early in the afternoon, Angel Sandoval made two critical second-half plays — finding Jobanni Hernandez for a go-ahead goal, then cutting inside for a low scoring strike of his own — to give the BC men a 3-1 win over East L.A. and bring their record to 2-2-2.
Two hours later, the undefeated women's team found itself almost constantly on the defensive after halftime, clinging to a 1-0 lead until Allan Hancock's Annette Vargas forced a turnover in the Renegades' half and found Cynthia Ramirez for a 79th-minute equalizer.
The women recorded their first draw of the year at 1-1.
"It's a good challenge for us to play these types of games," BC women's coach Edgar Linares said. "... We're a very young back line. We have a couple returners there but the rotation has to always be there, and I felt that the energy sometimes died out throughout the game, but that's part of just growing up and being a mature team."
The men's team, fresh off a 0-0 road tie with one of the top teams in the state in Cerritos, showed off some offensive fortitude in its highest-scoring showing of the year, and claimed its first home win of the season.
"We haven't had good luck here in the previous two games," BC men's coach Vayron Martinez said, "so I think this was key for them and key for our program going forward."
BC 3, ELAC 1 (men's soccer)
Sandoval helped the Renegades pull away after a back-and-forth first half, in which Anthony Miron and Cristobal De La Fuente traded goals shortly before the intermission.
BC nearly scored early against the run of play when Pablo Cardenas picked off a clearance and sent a low shot at goalkeeper Santiago Pagnutti, then Sandoval poked in the rebound, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call.
De La Fuente threatened BC up the left wing but had a hard time getting clean shots on goal.
After a long stretch of even, measured play, BC started to take control late in the half. Anthony Orozco was all alone outside the box and sent a cross in to Marco Guerrero, but his header went over the bar. Just moments later Orozco got an identical chance and this time picked out Miron, who drove the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to give the Renegades the lead.
The momentum evaporated immediately when substitute Viktor Negreiro beat Miron and found Daniel Mora on a cross of his own. The ball took an awkward high bounce in front of the goalie Victor Melendez, and De La Fuente rammed it home.
"If you make some mistakes," Martinez said, "they're going to punish you, and I feel that we suffered that with their tying goal."
BC didn't suffer much longer. In the 56th minute Hernandez had a chance in front of goal, weaving back and forth looking for space, but dumped the ball out left to Sandoval, who couldn't convert. The next time they connected, things went differently. Sandoval wrested possession from Julian Osorio before the ball could go across the endline for a goal kick, fed Hernandez in the middle, and the forward slotted it home into the top left to give BC the lead.
Two minutes later Sandoval cut in himself from the right wing with a nifty juke and sped into the goalmouth to put a low shot past Pagnutti, which set the final margin at 3-1.
BC next hosts West Hills Lemoore Friday.
BC 1, AHC 1 (women's soccer)
An unlikely but impressive free kick, taken from a sharp angle by left back Gissel Lopez, curled over Bulldogs goalkeeper Maya Mendek in the 16th minute, and BC spent the rest of the match defending its lead, which got progressively more difficult as time went on.
Allan Hancock's best first-half chance wasn't even a shot; Ramirez beat Arianna Noemi Garcia and put in a cross but no one could get a foot to it.
Instead, it looked like BC might double its lead. First, right before halftime, Mendek had to corral an awkward bounce off one of her defenders with an overhead grab. Then, in the 69th minute, Liliana Flores nearly bounced a shot in off defender Leslie Ramirez.
Otherwise, though, it was all Bulldogs in the second half, producing good chances early and often. Katelyn Gonzalez bobbled but saved a shot from Ramirez in the 60th minute, but Ramirez got her revenge nearly 20 minutes later, putting on a move to buy space from Myla Chow and finishing high and to the left into the net.
BC had a string of three Ashley Flores corner kicks late, two producing deflected shots by Denise Ortiz Perez but neither leading to a goal.
The Renegades will look to get back in the win column against Cuesta on Tuesday.
"When everyone's putting in their part and sacrificing," Linares said, "then we get good results."