Men's basketball tournament preview: Which Roadrunner will step up when it counts?

The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team needs someone to save the day.
That’s the firm belief of head coach Rod Barnes entering the Big West tournament in Henderson, Nev., after a season that has featured nine conference losses by single-digit margins.
“During conference tournaments, end of the season, postseason play,” he said at a press conference last week, “it’s kind of that unsung hero, a lot of times.
“It’s that guy that comes from out of nowhere, plays well, becomes the tournament’s darling. And we need that.”
Barnes recalled the heroics of players like Damiyne Durham and Jaylin Airington on his late-2010s teams, the lone CSUB squad to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2016.
They could have used some of that clutch play this season. At home against UC Riverside on Jan. 15, the Roadrunners allowed a pair of go-ahead free throws and missed a buzzer-beating jumper on the way back down. Trailing 59-58 against Hawaii five days later, CSUB missed a free throw and then three straight close-range shots from its most reliable offensive players. That started a nine-game losing streak.
The Roadrunners have suffered from poorly timed late-game cold stretches. Most of the other teams in the conference, Barnes said, have gotten clutch play from one or two key guys in those moments.
“That’s the difference between our five or six losses under two minutes,” Barnes said, “and someone else’s five or six wins that they have under two minutes.”
Even dating back to last season, before CSUB suffered some roster attrition due to COVID-19 granting seniors extra eligibility, the Roadrunners allowed an open reverse layup to UC Davis’s Ezra Manjon that knocked them out of the tournament.
And last year’s Roadrunners were a No. 5 seed. This year’s team starts at No. 9 of 10 participants and will need four straight wins in a five-day span to reach March Madness once again, beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We won’t be the first ones that have done this, to go and win four games,” Barnes said. “That happens almost every year.”
CSUB has gotten its two conference wins this season against Cal Poly, but the Roadrunners won’t have the privilege of playing the Mustangs again Tuesday. Instead, they have to face CSUN, a team that beat them in the Icardo Center 71-65 on Feb. 12.
In that meeting — the Matadors’ only win against a conference foe besides Cal Poly — CSUN leapt out to a 16-4 lead and held it for the rest of the game. Atin Wright hit six 3-pointers, totaling 22 points, and four other Matadors were in double figures as they shot 42 percent from deep overall. Elijah Hardy had six steals defensively, tied for the highest single-game total in the conference all year.
Justin Edler-Davis had his second-highest point total of the season for CSUB with 19, but the Roadrunners got uneven performances from the rest of their lineup.
They can expect to see the same sort of play from Hardy and Wright in the tournament. Wright is also among the top free-throw shooters in the Big West.
While CSUN leads the conference in steals per game, CSUB rarely turns the ball over. On the other side of the ball, the Matadors’ offense is undermined by poor rebounding — they allow the most rebounds to opponents in the Big West, which is particularly problematic against CSUB, the conference leader in offensive boards per game.
If they can avoid spotting the opponent a 12-point lead, the Roadrunners should have a good chance Tuesday. The veteran core of Edler-Davis, Justin McCall and Shawn Stith has been physical inside and earned gritty baskets all year, although they seem to take turns having good performances. McCall averages 11 points and five rebounds, while Edler-Davis averages nine points and six rebounds.
The tournament hero Barnes is looking for may come from beyond that group. Sophomore juco transfer Kaleb Higgins has shown a remarkable ability to score off the dribble, but has also gone cold for games at a time. He had two 20-plus-point performances in February. David Walker is another candidate to go off in Henderson whose playing time has fluctuated wildly this year. The team has plenty of depth, which it has displayed in recent games with its tournament matchup already locked in.
And while it might be easy to consider all the difference-makers from last year’s team who unexpectedly left — Taze Moore, Czar Perry and Ronne Readus, to name a few — Barnes has faith in his core leaders. He said it’s been frustrating all year to see players like Edler-Davis, McCall and Stith working so hard without getting the results they expect. Perhaps it will come together in Henderson.
“That’s what has given me hope as a coach,” he said, “every time I come in here … The kids are doing it right.”