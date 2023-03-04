 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Men's basketball tournament preview: Roadrunners mending long-depleted roster

What more is there to say about the injuries Cal State Bakersfield has suffered this season?

At various points this year, head coach Rod Barnes has pinpointed the struggles of this year as a key chapter of any future book he writes, joked about adding athletic director Kyle Conder to his team’s depleted bench and generally treated the hardships with a mixture of frustration and bemusement. The Roadrunners opened the season missing two point guards (Naseem Gaskin and Dalph Panopio), lost their third (leading scorer and offensive dynamo Kaleb Higgins) for the season, and then, right as Gaskin and Panopio were getting reintegrated, ended up losing forwards Ugnius Jarusevicius and Modestas Kancleris for six weeks, too. Not to mention minor knocks to players like Travis Henson.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases