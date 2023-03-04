Men's basketball tournament preview: Roadrunners mending long-depleted roster

What more is there to say about the injuries Cal State Bakersfield has suffered this season?
At various points this year, head coach Rod Barnes has pinpointed the struggles of this year as a key chapter of any future book he writes, joked about adding athletic director Kyle Conder to his team’s depleted bench and generally treated the hardships with a mixture of frustration and bemusement. The Roadrunners opened the season missing two point guards (Naseem Gaskin and Dalph Panopio), lost their third (leading scorer and offensive dynamo Kaleb Higgins) for the season, and then, right as Gaskin and Panopio were getting reintegrated, ended up losing forwards Ugnius Jarusevicius and Modestas Kancleris for six weeks, too. Not to mention minor knocks to players like Travis Henson.
And yet here they are on the brink of the Big West Conference tournament in Henderson, Nev., back where they found themselves at this time last year: playing CSUN in the first round. This time, they enter as an eighth seed, with the Matadors at No. 9.
The five-man starting lineup of Ivan Reynolds, Marvin McGhee III, Henson, Cameron Smith and Antavion Collum started to jell at the end of January, and the Roadrunners won four of five, highlighted by an upset victory over UC Riverside in overtime. Collum in particular has been a revelation, showing physicality inside and a clean jump shot outside, and has scored 20-plus points on a regular basis since becoming the team’s primary offensive option.
Now, with freshman Kaseem Watson, Kancleris and Jarusevicius candidates to earn minutes in Henderson, Barnes has to balance the team’s current chemistry with the upside of these potential additions.
“For the last few weeks, you just try to stay with the guys, stay with it, and transition the other guys in a little bit smoother,” he said at Tuesday’s press conference, his last before the tournament. “… Now we kind of speed that process up, because obviously the goal is to get to Henderson and play well, so just a little different kind of train of thought.”
Barnes said he thinks it helps a team’s morale to see a full complement of players start showing up in practice. (Of course, the Roadrunners won’t be quite at full strength even in Henderson, because of the loss of Higgins.) With Gaskin, after a recurring nerve injury, and Panopio, following hand surgery, starting to play more consistently, plus the return of the Lithuanian post players, anything is possible.
“Hopefully if we get everybody back, we’ve got some guys that haven’t played that are fresher,” Barnes said, adding that there isn’t a lot of film for opponents to watch on players like Gaskin.
They’ll need all hands on deck for CSUN. While the Roadrunners beat the Matadors soundly at the Icardo Center, 73-58, that performance was buoyed by uncommonly hot 9-for-18 shooting from beyond the arc against the CSUN zone, led by Henson's 20 points and four 3s. (CSUB has shot the fewest 3-pointers per game in the country — out of 352 Division I teams! — for much of the season.)
The teams faced off in the erstwhile Matadome two weeks later and CSUN came out on top 75-68 despite a late Roadrunner rally, outrebounding CSUB 38-24.
“They got a physical front line, but we missed a ton of shots, easy shots, at their place,” Barnes said Tuesday. “Next week, you’ve gotta make those shots.”
There’s no shortage of storylines to consider for this rubber match between two teams that have historically played each other incredibly close. CSUB is 7-7 against CSUN in its Division I era and leads the all-time series 26-25.
CSUN guard Atin Wright ranks among the best in the Big West in scoring at 17 points per game and is also one of the league’s top free-throw and three-point shooters. In the last meeting with the Roadrunners, he shredded their defense for 28 points and added 10 rebounds. That went against the trend in his budding rivalry with Reynolds, a defensive stalwart who held Wright to seven points in last year’s conference tournament game (Reynolds’ first career start) and in this year’s first matchup.
“We all know what the game plan (is) gonna be,” Barnes said. “One of them, when we get to Henderson, is who’s gonna win that matchup of, not that he scores and I score, but does he have an amazing game, or do we contain and limit his scoring? I think that’s probably gonna be one of the keys to the game, at least at the top of the scouting report.”
De’Sean Allen-Eikens has emerged as a strong second option down the stretch, beginning, actually, with his 14-point showing in the loss at CSUB. He scored 21 in a loss at Long Beach State on Feb. 25 that Wright missed due to injury, and is also one of the league’s top rebounding guards.
The Matadors will enter the tournament somewhat better rested after having Saturday off, while the Roadrunners played at UC Irvine. But one point is in CSUB’s favor: CSUN has shown absolutely no ability to win away from home. At home, the Matadors have conquered foes like Cal State Fullerton and UC Santa Barbara, but they are a combined 0-16 in road and neutral-site games. The Roadrunners aren’t necessarily road warriors but emerged victorious in away games at Cal Poly and UC San Diego during their winning streak.
“We’ve played better on the road and we’ve played better at neutral sites and hopefully it helps us to play better when we get to Henderson,” Barnes said.
They’ll be there at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
