Men's basketball preview: CSUB hoping to climb back into Big West picture

This year’s Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team has a slogan so simple it requires just two letters: “Up.”
This broad, adverbial call to action, which coach Rod Barnes said originated from guard Ivan Reynolds upping his weightlifting in the weight room, represents the team’s desire for robust self-improvement on the court and beyond.
And while it might not be totally accurate to say CSUB has nowhere to go to but “up” — the Roadrunners (8-19, 2-12 Big West Conference) stayed out of last place and beat CSUN at the conference tournament last year — 2021-22 was still Barnes’ worst season at the school by win percentage.
With the talent CSUB added in the offseason, and a heavy dose of the usual indefatigable defense that has become Barnes’ hallmark, it’s not hard to imagine the Roadrunners ascending in the rankings this year.
“We don’t want to limit ourselves,” Barnes said at the team’s media day Tuesday. “That’s why I told the players that we want to get the best out of every single one of them.”
Hometown hero and all-conference honoree Justin McCall is gone, as are dependable forwards Justin Edler-Davis and Shawn Stith. And the transfer bug bit CSUB particularly hard, as six players with remaining eligibility chose to leave the program.
“We believe that we kept the right ones around,” Barnes said.
It starts with Kaleb Higgins, the junior guard who led CSUB in assists and steals last season and also showed an incomparable ability to beat defenders off the dribble. He’ll need to become a more dependable option after shooting just 35 percent last season and periodically going cold for games at a time, though he showed his full potential in midseason conference games at UC San Diego (21 points) and UC Davis (23).
Cameron Smith, the man they call "Beno," put on the most complete performance of his career in CSUB’s season-ending loss to Long Beach State. It could be a sign of things to come for the 6-foot-7 senior forward, who now steps into even more of a leadership role.
“Last year taught me a lot,” he said. "It taught me how to control adversity, control your emotions and try to get the best out of the roster, try to get the best out of everybody, young players and all.”
Smith added that he felt the team was just “two or three possessions” away from crucial wins last season: “You know, small stuff like that, that the media, everybody else don’t see, but us as players and coaches see that.”
One player who left a strong impression with a few key possessions last year was Travis Henson, a high-flying senior forward who averaged under 10 minutes per game but often seemed to add an impactful dunk or 3-pointer at the perfect time, as in a January win over Cal Poly.
“It’s big because I’m able to lift my teammates up in just a moment in time,” he said. “Whatever I do out there, it just elevates my play, gives us more energy.”
Other returnees include Italian guard Dalph Panopio, who showed good offensive instincts off the bench last year; Ole Miss transfer Antavion "Dude" Collum, still looking to find his role, but recently referred to by Barnes as the team’s most improved player; and Reynolds, whom Barnes deployed as a lockdown defender last year, in which role he helped hold Big West Player of the Year Colin Slater to five points.
“I take it personal, honestly,” Reynolds said. “I don’t really like when the other team’s best player scores on me.”
Much of the attention will be on CSUB’s newcomers this year, in part because of the makeup of the incoming class; it features four freshmen, despite Barnes’ reputation as a JUCO recruiter.
“It’s been funny, it’s been exciting,” Barnes said. “They’ve brought an energy to them because they’re young and eager and excited to learn. For a teacher — that’s what I consider myself, a teacher of the game — it’s exciting.”
Two of those freshmen are the highly touted twins Kareem and Kaseem Watson, 6-foot-7 guards from Philadelphia. Generally speaking, Kareem is the defensive stalwart and Kaseem the offensive standout. They serve as key additions to an increasingly wide-ranging guard group that also includes prolific shooter Cedquavious “Dae Dae” Hunter and sophomore JUCO transfers Naseem Gaskin and Marvin McGhee III.
“We start to see where this league has size at the point guard and the two guard position,” Barnes said, “and we’ve gotta make sure that we’re able to compete with them and have a level playing field.”
The Roadrunners played most of last season without a player above 6-foot-8, which imparted a lot of responsibility onto Stith in the paint. This year, they have two, and they’re both Lithuanians.
“It’s my first year when I have some Lithuanian next to me,” said 6-foot-9 forward Modestas Kancleris, a transfer from Creighton. “So it’s really good to speak the same language, and also we’ve been playing on (the) same team before, same club, so we just spend time together. It’s easier to have someone from your country next to you.”
The other is the versatile 6-foot-10 freshman Ugnius Jarusevicius.
So many of CSUB’s players this year diverge from the archetypes the Roadrunners have relied on in years past, but Barnes sees them jelling well so far.
“They really like each other off the floor, we have really good intensity in practice and they work really well together,” he said. “Now it’s all of us together against other people.”
First up is an exhibition matinee against Antelope Valley on Thursday.