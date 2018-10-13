FRESNO — Marcus McMaryion threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to help Fresno State beat Wyoming 27-3 on Saturday night.
McMaryion was 22-of-32 passing for 287 yards with no interceptions and added a season-high 53 yards rushing on seven carries.
Wyoming (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) moved into Bulldogs territory before settling for a 44-yard field goal by Cooper Rothe on the opening drive, but did not cross midfield again until the closing seconds.
After Fresno State (5-1, 2-0) punted on its first possession, a holding call on the return backed the Cowboys up to the 7. Wyoming went three-and-out and, after a short punt and a run for gain, McMaryion hit Jared Rice for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 7-3. Wyoming, once again starting deep in own territory, again went three-and-out and McMaryion led a 12-play, 46-yard drive capped by his 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal with 52 seconds left in the half.
He added a 3-yard TD pass to David Tangipa before his McMaryion scored on a 6-yard run that capped the scoring with 3:11 left in the third quarter.
Wyoming was limited to 221 total yards and its lowest scoring output of the season.
