McFarland football plans to leave South Sequoia League after 2023

One of Kern County's largest football leagues is poised to get a bit smaller.
New McFarland coach Norm Brown told The Californian Wednesday, and Superintendent Aaron Resendez confirmed, that the Cougars intend to leave the South Sequoia League, specifically for football, following the 2023 season.
“We’ve engaged with the other members of the SSL and with CIF, and we will be going independent, for football only, after next season," Resendez said. "So we will continue to do football with SSL next year, and following that we will be independent, for football only, for two years. And after that, basically, CIF or (the) Central Section is going to do the complete releaguing that they do.”
Resendez said that McFarland has been quite competitive in sports other than football but has not gained sufficient traction on the gridiron to continue its SSL membership.
“It kind of sets the tone for your year athletic-wise, and so we want to have some success," he said. "We also want to make sure that we’re giving our kids a chance to be competitive and not get hurt.”
Brown noted that SSL schools that are larger than McFarland have recently experienced postseason success, including Kennedy's section title in Division III and Shafter's in Division IV.
"We’re going to compete with those guys this year," he said. "We’re going to come out and we’re going to scrap and fight for every inch. We got pride and we’re gonna try to demonstrate that."
McFarland has not won an SSL game since it beat Taft 13-12 on Oct. 5, 2018.
According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the other six SSL schools are on average 451 students larger than McFarland, which has 968 students. Taft is next closest with 1,072.
Brown and Resendez said that an independent schedule in 2024 and 2025 will allow McFarland to play against more comparably sized schools.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to get a full schedule," said Brown, whose hiring was announced on March 22. "That’ll be a tough deal. That’s what we’re working on right now.”
Resendez added that bowing out of the SSL is also courteous to fellow league members as they look to assemble the most competitive schedules possible — "We want to be good neighbors too."
He said he would miss the league's logistical convenience, which preserved students' instructional time compared to the more spread-out East Sierra League, in which the Cougars had played through 2017.
McFarland will await the next realignment, which typically occurs on a four-year schedule — hence Resendez's plan for two years of independence.
CIF Central Section Coordinator Kelly Jones said Thursday afternoon that McFarland athletic director Shari Gonzales had confirmed the school's plans with the section Thursday morning.
