McFarland football plans to leave South Sequoia League after 2023

McFarland Homecoming (copy)

McFarland celebrates after recovering a fumble during a 2021 game against Taft.

 Photo by Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil

One of Kern County's largest football leagues is poised to get a bit smaller.

New McFarland coach Norm Brown told The Californian Wednesday, and Superintendent Aaron Resendez confirmed, that the Cougars intend to leave the South Sequoia League, specifically for football, following the 2023 season.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

