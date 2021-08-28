McFarland brings cross country community together with first area non-dual meet in nearly two years

Fittingly, the iconic McFarland High School campus served as the backdrop as the local cross country community returned to action for the first big area meet since the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures and event cancellations in the spring of last year.
Named for its first coach, Jim White, who led the Cougars to nine state championships during a 14-year stretch and was immortalized in the Disney movie "McFarland USA," Saturday’s Jim White McFarland USA Invitational was by all accounts a huge success, where the competition and individual times shared the spotlight with the sport itself.
“Our goal was to kick-off the fall cross country season, post COVID, and try to put on a very good event,” said McFarland boys coach Amador Ayon, who is a former Cougar runner himself. “Our goal is to obviously have this meet this year and continue to grow and make it an even bigger meet. Maybe even a two-day meet.”
With White and several of the 1987 CIF state championship team — the focus of the 2015 movie starring Kevin Costner — in attendance, along with Mexican Olympians Jesus Tonatiu Lopez and Laura Galvan signing autographs thanks to lead-sponsor HOKA, 16 teams participated in the event.
When the dust settled, Liberty, Bakersfield High and McFarland made the biggest splash, capturing the respective girls, boys and small-school team titles at the event.
The Patriots, led by sophomore Nicole Bridges, won the large schools girls title with 39 points, finishing just ahead of second-place Frontier at 46. BHS, Centennial and McFarland rounded out the top five overall, with the Cougars winning both the boys and girls small-school team titles.
Running in her first varsity meet, Bridges (18:10.29) pulled away from the field, finishing more than 39 seconds ahead of second-place Maddie Baytosh of Centennial (18:49.88).
“I’m really happy to be out here and finally have a regular cross country season,” Bridges said. “And it’s nice to have everybody come out. It’s really welcoming to be out here in McFarland. It’s just really nice to see all the people I’ve raced against since middle school.”
Nine of the 10 top girls varsity times were turned in by county athletes. Frontier’s Makaila Gomez (19:17.57) was third, followed by Julia Gamino of Liberty (19:20.49) and Cordelia Aguilar (19:20.69) of Frontier to round out the top five. The Drillers’ Abby Varner, daughter of longtime Bakersfield High wrestling coach Andy Varner, was sixth (19:34.45), with Liberty’s Aubrey Thompson (19:54.35), Jackie Castro of Porterville-Monache (19:57.28), Frontier’s Jaysi Reyes (20:07.75) and Isabel Horaska of Liberty (20:14.61) with top-10 performances.
The Drillers boys squad had three runners finish in the top 10 — and in personal record time at the 5K distance, led by senior Sergio Lizarraga. Lizarraga (15:44.57) and teammate Daniel Hall (16:13.71) finished third and fourth, respectively, with BHS’ Liam McKnight (16:26.35) taking seventh. Richard Rangel (16:56.65) was 16th, with Israel Stuebbe 24th (17:32.01), knocking nearly a minute and half off his previous-best time.
“It was a good one,” said Lizarraga, who returned to team workouts Wednesday after being quarantined the last two weeks for health and safety protocols following exposure to someone with a positive COVID-19 test. “I was running by myself, but it was kind of hard when you’re by yourself, training by yourself and obviously not with your team.
“So I was feeling nervous. I didn’t think I was quite up to my potential, but I went out there and ran way better than I thought I could. I’m really happy with it.”
Liberty was second as a team, with Luke Miller (16:40.33) placing 10th, followed by teammates Grant Middlekauf (12th, 16:51.04), Ethan Saiki (15th, 16:54.97), Jairo Ocampo (17th, 17:03.21) and Conrad Meyer (25th, 17:35.13).
Frontier’s Andres Avelar (16:25.52) finished sixth to help the Titans take third place. Jacob Perez (ninth, 16:38.15), Cole Wells (22nd, 17:15.41), Braden Mooney (26th, 17:36.89) and Hayden Herstad (28th, 17:38.54) also had scoring runs.
“We had a scrimmage against Liberty about two weeks ago, and the kids performed well,” third-year BHS boys coach Jose Orozco said. “So we expected to battle it out and be in the top three. But we had Israel Stuebbe have almost a massive minute-and-a-half PR to bring in our fifth runner. I mean everybody on our team PR’d today, so it’s a great start to the season, and we just hope to keep going from there.”
Fresno-Central’s Guillermo Lopez blistered the course in winning the boys event in 15:24.17, followed by runner-up Ian Queenan of Monache (15:38.39). Delano’s Miguel Lorenzano placed eighth in 16:36.56. Jose Perezchica finished with the fastest boys time for host McFarland, placing 11th in 16:48.23.
“Our goal is to get some kind of normalcy, and get our kids back to doing stuff,” Ayon said. “Get them back into the routine, and obviously in person in school and competing again to start focusing again.”
And accomplishing that at McFarland was particularly special for Ayon.
“I’ve been a part of the program and ran in that late '80s team, 1986-87, and have been McFarland red, white and black my whole life,” Ayon said. “So to continue the legacy … We don’t have the power teams that we’ve had in the past, but having everybody here, it just builds toward our sport. It takes a village to do something like this. I just get tickled and excited to provide a sporting event that the kids will like, and maybe they’ll tell somebody else and we’ll grow from this day forward.”