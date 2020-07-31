Erica McCall’s WNBA journey will continue.
The former Ridgeview High and Stanford standout was signed by the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, less than 24 hours after being waived by the Atlanta Dream.
McCall signed with Atlanta on July 12 just two weeks before the start of the WNBA’s abbreviated 22-game regular season. She played 5 minutes in the team’s season-opener on Sunday, finishing with two rebounds, a steal and one personal foul.
The Dream waived McCall to activate fellow forward Glory Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 in early July when she arrived at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where the WNBA is playing its games.
She was waived by Atlanta on Wednesday, but was allowed to stay at the facility in case another team wants to sign her. When Minnesota's Karima Christmas-Kelly suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Tuesday's loss to Seattle, the Lynx were awarded McCall via waivers.
McCall, a four-year veteran, has appeared in 80 total games with Indiana and Atlanta and holds career averages of 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game.
She averaged 9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 144 games (92 starts) at Stanford before being selected 17th overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She was waived by Indiana in May.
