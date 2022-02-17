Mat Mayhem: Central Valley’s top wrestlers will be in action, looking to earn a spot in next weekend’s CIF State Championships

After a year off, Bakersfield’s annual version of March Madness — February Frenzy? — is upon us, with several of the state’s top high school wrestlers competing for that all-too-elusive California title.
It all starts Friday with the opening of the Central Section Masters boys wredtling championships at North High, and will finish with the CIF State Championships the following weekend at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The top 10 finishers from Saturday’s championship round will qualify for the final weekend, a three-day event that typically draws thousands of visitors from around the state — and beyond.
The section girls championships will compete on Saturday in Lemoore, with the top four placers earning a chance to wrestle for a state crown.
The 2021 high school wrestling season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Altogether., 183 wrestlers from Kern County are expected to compete this weekend. Here’s a look at each division, with each competitors seed:
Boys wrestling
106 pound
5. Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, junior: Won Division II title.
10. Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, freshman: Finished sixth at Division I championships.
Others: Brandon Corona, Foothill, freshman: 10th in Division I. Dylan Garcia, Liberty, freshman: Seventh in Division II. Isaiah Lara, South, sophomore: Third in Division III. Ayden Shaw-Jimenez, Centennial, freshman: Fifth in Division III. Jose Pena, Chavez, freshman: Sixth in Division III. Eric Rivera, Highland, junior: Won Division IV title. Santana Ugues, Arvin, freshman: Runner-up in Division IV
113
8. Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, freshman: Seventh in Division I.
Others: Christian Vargas, Golden Valley, junior: Sixth in Division II. Angel Loyola, South, junior: Fifth in Division III. Carlos Acosta, Wasco, junior: Sixth in Division III. Joseph Jimenez, Centennial, freshman: Seventh in Division III. Jose Guzman, Highland, sophomore: Third in Division IV.
120
8. Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, junior: Seventh in Division I. As a freshman in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection.
9. Johnny Becerra, Bakersfield, senior: Sixth in Division I. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection.
10. Ernest Grant, South, sophomore: Won Division III title.
Others: Andres Casas, Foothill, senior: 10th in Division I Antonio Mares, Liberty, senior: Eighth in Division II. Colby Clark, Wasco, junior: Fourth in Division III. Andon Beldo, Centennial, sophomore: Fifth in Division III.
126
8. Derrek Alcantar, Frontier, senior: Sixth in Division I.
9. Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, sophomore: Seventh in Division I
11. Gavin Contreras, Chavez, sophomore: Second in Division III.
12. Daniel Reza, South, freshman: Third in Division III.
Others: Nic Acosta, Liberty, junior: Fourth in Division II. Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco, senior: Fourth in Division III. Ezekiel Ortiz, Ridgeview, sophomore: Seventh in Division III. Isaiah Criscoe, Garces, sophomore: Fourth in Division IV.
132
6. Jaden Hernandez, Golden Valley, senior: Second in Division II.
7, Sonny Lora, South, sophomore: Win Division III title.
10. Cooper Riley, Frontier, junior: Sixth in Division I.
12. Jonathan Woods, Bakersfield, junior: Eighth in Division I.
Others: Eduardo Munoz, Chavez, sophomore: Runner-up in Division III. Nasir Wilcox, Independence, junior: Third in Division III. Josh Binu, Centennial, sophomore: Seventh in Division III.
138
3. Beau Priest, Bakersfield, freshman: Third in Division I.
10. Isaac Quiroz, Independence, sophomore: Won Division III title.
12. Josh Shepard, Frontier, junior: Seventh in Division I. As a freshman in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection.
Others: Brinon Gacad, Liberty, senior: Fifth in Division II. Fabius Carrillo, Golden Valley, freshman: Eighth in Division II. Elijah Guzman, Chavez, junior: Runner-up in Division III. As a freshman in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection. Ivan Roman Martinez, South, senior: Third in Division III Anthony Koch-Sipe, Centennial, senior: Fifth in Division III. Jesus Ochoa, Ridgeview, senior: Sixth in Division III. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection. Fabian Vera, Wasco, junior: Seventh in Division III. Morgan Errecalde, Highland, senior: Third in Division IV. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection. Nicholas Hernandez, East, freshman: Won Division V title.
145
1. Miguel Estrada, Frontier, sophomore: Won Division I title.
7. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore: Seventh in Division I.
12. Erick Perez, South, junior: Won Division III title.
Others: Nathaniel Carrillo, Golden Valley, sophomore: Sixth in Division II. Mario Gonzalez, North, senior: Third in Division III. Efran Quinones, Chavez, senior: Fourth in Division III. Aurick Jackson, Centennial, senior: Sixth in Division III. Levi Hart, Tehachapi, sophomore: Won Division V title.
152
3. Jake Honey, Bakersfield, sophomore: Third in Division I.
4. Adrian Juarez, Highland, junior: Won Division IV title.
5. Bryan Tablit, Frontier, sophomore: Fourth in Division I.
Others: Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley, junior: Seventh in Division II. Chris Ccaihuari, Centennial, senior: Fifth in Division III. Rolando Lira, Chavez, freshman: Sixth in Division III. Elijah Espericueta, Shafter, senior: Seventeen in Division III. David Smith, Garces, junior: Third in Division IV.
160
2. Luke Combs, Frontier, senior: Runner-up in Division I. As a sophomore in 2020, was a second-team BVarsity All-area selection at 138.
4. Richard Garcia, South, senior: Won Division III title
5. McKay East, Bakersfield, senior: Fourth in Division I. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection.
Others: Angel Arias, Golden Valley, senior: Eight in Division II. Kevin Muana, Centennial, senior: Runner-up in Division III. Elijah Valdovinos, North, freshman: Third in Division III. David Alvarez, Independence, junior: Seventh in Division III. Elijah Graves, Tehachapi, senior: Won Division V title.
170
2. DJ Weimer, Bakersfield (5-3), junior: Runner-up in Division I. As a freshman in 2020, was a second-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 152.
5. Drew McBride, North, senior: Won Division III title. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection.
6. Brian Velasquez Arredondo, Frontier, junior: Fifth in Division I.
11. Lorenzo Patino, East, sophomore: Won the Division V title.
Others: Andrew Rios, Foothill, senior: Nine in Division I. Alex Felix, Centennial, senior: Third in Division III. Herby Hinojosa, South, freshman: Sixth in Division III. Brian Martinez, Independence, junior: Seventh in Division III. Milo Mastrucci, Garces, junior: Third in Division IV. Gregory Valencia, Highland, freshman: Fourth in Division IV.
182
2. Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, junior: Runner-up in Division I. As a freshman at Garces in 2020, he was first-team BVarsity All-Area after winning the Division IV title at 152, was fifth at Masters and eighth in state, becoming the first Rams’ wrestler to place in the meet.
5. Drake Thomas, Highland, senior: Won the Division IV title. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection.
11. Brock Rios, Frontier, freshman: Seventh in Division I.
Others: Conner Smith, Liberty, senior: Third in Division II. Ramon Cendejas, Golden Valley, junior: Eighth in Division II. Brandon Ferguson, Centennial, senior: Fourth in Division III. Junior Bojorquez, South, sophomore: Fifth in Division III. Moises Moreno, Chavez, junior: Sixth in Division III. Johnny Saldana, Wasco, junior: Seventh in Division III.
195
2. Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, sophomore: Runner-up in Division I.
Others: John Strategos, Liberty, freshman: Seventh in Division II. Simon Sanchez, Centennial, senior: Runner-up in Division III. Armando Medrano, South, senior: Fifth in Division III. Logan Bowers, Garces, senior: Won the Division IV title.
220
5. Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, senior: Fourth in Division I. As a sophomore in 2020, was a second-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 182.
6. Justin Vecere, Centennial, senior: Won the Division III title. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection.
7. Jonathan Patino, East, senior: Runner-up in Division V. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-area selection.
10. Angel Cervantes, Highland, sophomore: Won the Division IV title.
Others: Saul Davalos, Golden Valley, senior: Third in Division II. Exavier Rodriguez, Chavez, senior: Seventh in Division III.
287
7. Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, junior: Won the Division III title.
8. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, freshman: Seventh in Division I.
Others: Moses Galvan, Liberty, senior: Fourth in Division II. David Chavez, North, junior: Runner-up in Division III. Raymond Brown, Centennial, junior: Fourth in Division III. Davis May, Garces, junior: Fourth in Division IV.
Girls wrestling
103
3. Monee Cordero, Bakersfield, sophomore: Won the Area II title.
7. Jacqueline Torres, South, senior: Runner-up in Area II
Others: Ruby Rosales, Golden Valley, sophomore: Fourth in Area II. Cella Esquivel, Tehachapi, sophomore: Fifth in Area II. Aliya Lopez, Foothill, freshman: Sixth in Area II. Anika Ruelas, Shafter, senior: Eighth in Area II.
108
5. Abigail Trujillo, Frontier, sophomore: Won the Area II title.
7. Baraly Rodas, Golden Valley, sophomore: Runner-up in Area II.
8. Yasenia Navejas, Ridgeview, junior: Third in Area II. As a freshman in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-Area selection.
Others: Valeria Torres, Highland, freshman: Sixth in Area II. Maria Mejia Manzo, Mira Monte, freshman: Seventh in Area II.
Darlin Albarran, Foothill, sophomore: Eight in Area II.
Alternates: Hannah Sharp, Shafter, junior; Kaylee Woods, Bakersfield, freshman.
113
1. Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, senior: Won Area II title. As a sophomore in 2020, was a first-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 101.
7. Irais Aguero, Wasco, sophomore: Runner-up in Area II.
Others: Des Edwards, Highland, senior: Fourth in Area II. Victoria Ybarra, Ridgeview, sophomore: Sixth in Area II. Hanelle Lozano, Golden Valley, freshman: Seventh in Area II. Brianna Parra, South, senior: Eight in Area II.
Alternates: Alessa Gomez, West, sophomore.
118
3. Vanessa Alvarado, Highland, freshman: Won the Area II title.
8. Kylie Snyder, Centennial, senior: Fourth in Area II.
Others: Vanessa Fakrogna, Liberty, freshman: Fifth in Area II. Litzy Amador, South, junior: Eighth in Area II.
Alternates: Aladiz Rodriguez, East, senior; Alessandra Paz, Shafter, senior.
123
3. Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, junior: Runner-up in Area II.
6. Karlee Westbrook, Liberty, junior: Fourth in Area II.
Others: Ellen Thompson, Ridgeview, junior: Fifth in Area II. Abriana Bega, McFarland, junior: Sixth in Area II. Lauren Valdez, Frontier, freshman: Seventh in Area II.
Alternate: Alana Moland, South, junior.
128
1. Kaydence Boyd, Highland, junior: Won the Area II title. As a freshman in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-Area selection.
2. Yasmine Scherer, North, senior: Runner-up in Area II. As a sophomore in 2020, was a first-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 126.
8. Jovana Mireles, South, junior: Fourth in Area II.
Others: Aileen Solis, Wasco, junior: Fifth in Area II. Angelina Gomez Saldivar, Ridgeview, junior: Eighth in Area II.
Alternates: Keelani Perez, Golden Valley, sophomore; Kara Mello, Kern Valley, senior.
133
5. Isabela Maldonado, Foothill, freshman: Third in Area II.
6. Lilmary Cobbins, South, senior: Fourth in Area II. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-Area selection.
7. Camila Marquez, Highland: Fifth in Area II.
Others: Diana Cerna, Golden Valley, senior: Sixth in Area II. Stephanie Valdez Valdez, Wasco, sophomore: Seventh in Area II. Katie Rodriguez, McFarland, senior: Eighth in Area II.
139
1. Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, junior: Won the Area II title. As a sophomore in 2020, was a second-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 126.
2. Ce’Ariah Sands, Bakersfield, junior: Runner-up in Area II. As a freshman in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-Area selection.
Others: Rachael Ramos, Highland, freshman: Fifth in Area II. Kristhel Crespo, Foothill, sophomore: Sixth in Area II. Jade Hernandez, North, freshman: Eighth in Area II.
145
2. Estella Rodriguez, Foothill, senior: Won Area II title. As a sophomore in 2020, was an honorable mention BVarsity All-Area selection.
3. Alessandra Alvarado, Highland, junior: Runner-up in Area II. As a sophomore in 2020, was a second-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 150.
Others: Reese Hart, Tehachapi, freshman: Third in Area II. Maleah Moreno, Frontier, sophomore: Sixth in Area II. Areli Solis, Wasco, sophomore: Eighth in Area II.
Alternates: Terrilyn Little, Centennial, sophomore.
152
5. Autumn Joven, East, freshman: Runner-up in Area II.
8. Alysa Rubalcado, Foothill, freshman: Third in Area II.
Others: Sophie Garcia, Liberty, senior: Fourth in Area II. Vursyah Mollique, Highland, junior: Fifth in Area II. Bianka Gonzalez, West, sophomore: Seventh in Area II. Jocelyn Byers, Centennial, freshman: Eighth in Area II.
Alternates: Eva Gomez Saldivar, Ridgeview, freshman.
162
8. Diana Cardenas, East, senior: Fifth in Area II.
Others: Julieta Echeverria, Wasco, junior: Sixth in Area II. Carlene Arcia, Mira Monte, senior: Eighth in Area II.
172
2. Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, senior: Runner-up in Area II. As a sophomore in 2020, was a first-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 170.
8. Lotus Puente, Centennial, freshman: Fourth in Area II
Others: Aracely Gomez, Wasco, senior: Fifth in Area II. Alondra Martinez, West, freshman: Sixth in Area II. Steffany Castro Urbina, Golden Valley, freshman: Seventh in Area II. Victoria Tena Morales, Foothill, freshman: Eighth in Area II.
Alternates: Khaliah Gibbs, South, senior; Amberlee Medina, McFarland, freshman.
191
1. Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, junior: Won the Area II title. As a freshman in 2020, was a second-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 189.
2. Gracie Lane, Centennial, senior: Runner-up in Area II. As a sophomore in 2020, was a first-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 189.
4. Camilla Caggianelli, Ridgeview, senior: Third in Area II. As a sophomore in 2020, was a second-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 160.
5. Myles Medrano, Foothill, senior: Fourth in Area II. As a sophomore in 2020, was a second-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 170.
Others: Isabella Hernandez, East: Sixth in Area II. Nicole Marquez, Mira Monte: Eighth in Area II.
Alternates: Megan Abbott, Kern Valley, freshman.
237
1. Monique Bravo Lerena, Ridgeview, senior: Won the Area II title. As a sophomore in 2020, was a first-team BVarsity All-Area selection at 235.
Others: D’Anna Payne, West, freshman: Fourth in Area II. Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley, junior: Fifth in Area II. Ruby Smith, Liberty, freshman: Seventh in Area II. Gracie Lemus, East, sophomore: Eighth in Area II.