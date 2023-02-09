Mat Madness: Wrestling postseason takes flight with Divisional and Area tournaments this weekend

The local wrestling community is about to take things to a different level when more than 100 high schools flock to Golden Valley this weekend for a trio of tournaments that will signal the start of the postseason.
It will start on Friday when 18 boys teams will compete in the Central Section Division II Championships, with another 100 girls teams squaring off in a pair of area tournaments on Saturday.
The top eight finishers in each weight class will qualify for next week’s Masters Tournament at Clovis-Buchanan, setting the stage for plenty of action on the mat.
“We all put in this time to help these kids get to where they’re going, and to see them reap the rewards for all their hard work, it’s such a beautiful thing,” said Juan Gamino, who led Golden Valley to the South Valley Horizon League girls title and is hoping to add an Area II championship to his team’s resume this season. “Some of these kids, whether it’s their first year or their fourth year with us, it’s something they always strive for. We just love to see these kids succeed.”
The Bulldogs figure to be in the mix for a girls title on Saturday, but expect plenty of challenges from the nearly 50 schools expected to compete in the Area II tournament.
Golden Valley’s lineup features seven returning BVarsity All-Area wrestlers, including state qualifiers Naomi Roby (189 pounds) and Bakersfield High transfer Ce’Ariah Sands (137).
Roby, the co-BVarsity All-Area wrestler of the year last season, finished fourth in the state in 2022 and is expected to battle for a state title when the action shifts to Mechanics Bank Arena in two weeks. Sands, who along with Roby won the South Yosemite Conference title last week, figures to be in contention after going 1-2 last season at the state tournament.
“It seems like every season that we go into the postseason, my stomach starts hurting more and more,” Gamino said. “It’s nerve-wracking for sure. But with nerves comes excitement, excitement to see where they land and how far they can go with all the hard work that they’ve done this year.”
One of Golden Valley’s primary competition should come from another area team, Highland, which is led by returning state qualifiers in senior Elisa Velasco Garcia (121) and junior Monee Cordero (101), a transfer from Bakersfield High. The Scots girls won five titles at the SYC with a lineup that included three Alvarado sisters, senior Alessandra (150), sophomore Vanessa (126) and freshman Briana (189).
“It’s definitely going to be fun,” said Highland girls coach Angel Posadas. “There’s going to be some good wrestling. There’s going to be girls trying to make it (to Masters), there’s going to be coaches trying to inspire the girls. It is intense and the fact that we have to qualify … You can win three matches and still get knocked out. You never know what can happen. You think you’ve made it, and you have a bad match and your season is done.”
Six area boys teams will get the weekend started when Golden Valley hosts the Central Section Division II tournament. Centennial, Foothill, Golden Valley, Liberty, North and South will send teams, with a combined 19 returning all-area selections and five state qualifiers.
South’s Ernest Grant (120) and Golden Valley’s Anthony Ayon (106) each went 2-2 at the state meet last year. Grant is ranked fifth in the section this year at 120, according to Calgrappler, with Ayon seventh at 113.
In addition to Grant, teammates Isaiah Lara (106), Daniel Reza (126) and Sonny Lora (132) all return after state runs, with each moving up in weight this year. Lora is at 113, Reza is at 132, Lora, 138, with each ranked in the top-10 in the section.
The remainder of the area boys wrestling teams will be competing at out-of-town sites.
Bakersfield High and Frontier will be at the Division I tournament in Lemoore on Saturday, with the top 10 from each division qualifying for Masters.
The Drillers have 14 wrestlers ranked in the section, highlighted by No. 1 Tye Monteiro (182) and Michael Murillo (220). Monteiro was the state runner-up at 182 last year, with Murillo placing third in the state at 195.
The Titans will also send a talented squad, with last year’s 145-pound state champion Miguel Estrada leading a young squad. Estrada and eight other Frontier wrestlers are also ranked in the section.
“The end of the year is what we train for,” Frontier coach Carlo Franciotti said. “Everything is practice up until this point. As a coach, I don’t put a lot of emphasis on regular-season matches. Winning and losing aren’t necessarily important so long as they’re getting better and wrestling correctly.
“But now that we’re at the end, winning is probably a little more important, right? We try to keep it loose and try not to put too much pressure on them. If you’re doing this correctly, all the hard work has already been done. Now it’s a time to maybe fine-tune some things wrestling wise, but everybody’s in shape right now, everybody’s weights are dialed in and now it’s just time to execute and enjoy it.”
The Division III tournament is in Morro Bay on Saturday, with Highland, Independence, Kennedy, Ridgeview, Shafter and Wasco competing.
The Scots have perhaps the most returning talent of the bunch, led by state qualifiers Adrian Juarez (152) and Angel Cervantes (220), and four returning all-area wrestlers total. Independence will send Isaac Quiroz (152), who qualified for state at 138 last season.
The Division IV and D-V tournaments will compete Friday and Saturday, respectively, at Madera-Matilda Torres High, with Chavez as one of the favorites to win a D-IV title. The top four wrestlers in D-IV qualify for state, with the top 3 advancing in D-V.
“Everything that we do here is geared up for this time of year,” said Roman Salcedo, who has led the Chavez boys team to two straight South Sequoia League titles, the first in school history. “I tried to get my kids exposed as much as possible. So I prepare them by taking them to bigger tournaments where I’m not expecting them to do very well because it’s the highest level of competition.”
The Titans have three returning state qualifiers with Andres Rodriguez (285), Elijah Guzman (138) and Gavin Contreras (126). Conteras has moved up to 132 this season.
“I’ve always stressed to the kids about the kind of pressure that it takes to actually wrestle and actually make it to state,” Salcedo said. “There’s so much pressure. Wrestlers live and die and judge our whole careers from the time we’re 4 years old to when we graduate from high school on whether we made it to the state tournament. The excitement is for everyone there, in the crowd, but for the wrestlers and coaches, it’s pretty nerve-wracking.”
It will all get started Friday morning, with the boys D-II tournament, with the girls taking center stage on Saturday.
“You try to control the chaos,” Posadas said. “The intensity picks up. A lot of these kids don’t realize what this could mean to them, nothing’s guaranteed and that’s what I really like about this time. We all think, ‘hey we’re ranked, you’re ranked, should be fine,’ (But) injuries, family problems, life things, little freak accidents during wrestling and your season can be done, so we tell our kids to embrace what’s coming. If you get the opportunity you have to be able to give it everything because you never know what could happen.”