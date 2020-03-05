The sportsman racers had a day almost entirely to themselves on Thursday as the Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet opened a four-day run at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
More than 200 sportsman racers took timed runs down the quarter-mile throughout the day with the C/Gas class (9.60-seconds) having the most participants at 41. Next up was D/Gas with 38 drivers. Bakersfield drivers Bill Rogers and Steve Barta were qualified fourth and fifth, respectively, in that class.
Nitromethane powered cars were able to make a single practice run on Thursday afternoon with Mike Peck of Woodinville, Wash., shaking things downs and heading the pack with a 5.74-second run at 253.14 mph. Around 24 Funny Cars are expected to battle for a spot in a 16-car elimination field as qualifying gets under way on Friday.
Only four drivers in Nostalgia Top Fuel took advantage of the test session with Dan Horan Jr. setting the pace at 5.889 seconds at just 212 mph.
The Top Fuel class is considered to be a wide-open affair as Mendy Fry, who won the past two NHRA Hot Rod Heritage championships is not competing following the death of her car owner last year. Fry lost one race last year, to Adam Sorokin at the March Meet. Sorokin will be looking for his second straight win.
Keith Wilson set the pace in Fuel Altered practice with a run of 6.07 seconds at 248.25 mph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.