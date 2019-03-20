Baseball

Stockdale 13, Frontier 4

At Frontier; W: Salyards (2-2). L: Timmons. 2B: Nagel (S) 2, Salyards (S) 2, Sheedy (S), Tatum (F), Phair (F). HR: Johansen (S). Notes: SHS (Jack Kaiser 2-4, 2RBI; Carson King 2-3, 3R; Owen Nagel 2-3, 4RBI; Brady Salyards 2-3, 3RBI).

W-L: SHS 5-6, 1-3 SWYL; FHS 8-4, 2-2. JV: SHS 19, FHS 5.

Centennial 4, Bakersfield 2

At Centennial; W: Villegas. L: James. S: Jenkins. 2B: Gereke (C), Kennedy (C). HR: Villegas (C). Notes: BHS (James 2-4; Brennen 2-3; Tillman 2-3); CHS (Gereky 3-3, 2RBI; Villegas 2-2, 2RBI). W-L: CHS 9-3, 4-0 SWYL; JV: CHS 10, BHS 5.

Softball

Stockdale 5, Frontier 0

At Frontier; W: S.Hornbuckle (8-2). L: Adams. 2B: Enriquez (S). Notes: SHS (S.Hornbuckle 7IP, 1H, 9K, 2BB; K.Hornbuckle 2-4, R, 2RBI; Nieblas 2-3, RBI; Hall 1-1, R, RBI).

W-L: SHS 10-4, 2-0 SWYL; FHS 4-7, 2-1. JV: SHS 13, FHS 2.

Independence 9, Ridgeview 3

At Independence; W: Amaya. L: Martinez. 2B: Perez (R), (Price (I), Sanchez (I), Romo (I), Amaya (I). 3B: Campo (I), Price (I). Notes: IHS (Oliveras 3-4; Price 2-4, 2RBI; Sanchez 2-4; Romo 2-4). W-L: IHS 7-2, 4-0 SYL; RHS 3-2 SYL.

Girls basketball

Kern High School District All-Star Game

Black 55, White 50

White Squad: Diaz 6, Hernandez 5, Rodriguez 2, Frink 10, Sampley 3, Dzamesi 6, Almaguer 2, Smith 1, Chacon 3, Blackmon 2, Filkins 8.

Black Squad: Green 10, Jennings 6, Jackson 2, Amos 9, Hsiung 8, Dougherty 8, Hurley 4, Lawton 2, Ezell 2, Flores 4.

Boys basketball

Kern High School District All-Star Game

Red 92, Blue 84

Blue Squad: Garcia 2, Hill 19, Carter 8, Henry 5, Jandog 3, Taylor 12, Sakowski 7, Ervin 3, Chase 8, Hughes 12, Crawford 5.

Red Squad: Waller 18, Valdez 9, Reyes 2, Perry 8, Birch 5, Sartin 5, Ferguson 4, Seales 4, Stingley 12, Stewart 2, Wesson 5, Turner 17.

