Baseball
Stockdale 13, Frontier 4
At Frontier; W: Salyards (2-2). L: Timmons. 2B: Nagel (S) 2, Salyards (S) 2, Sheedy (S), Tatum (F), Phair (F). HR: Johansen (S). Notes: SHS (Jack Kaiser 2-4, 2RBI; Carson King 2-3, 3R; Owen Nagel 2-3, 4RBI; Brady Salyards 2-3, 3RBI).
W-L: SHS 5-6, 1-3 SWYL; FHS 8-4, 2-2. JV: SHS 19, FHS 5.
Centennial 4, Bakersfield 2
At Centennial; W: Villegas. L: James. S: Jenkins. 2B: Gereke (C), Kennedy (C). HR: Villegas (C). Notes: BHS (James 2-4; Brennen 2-3; Tillman 2-3); CHS (Gereky 3-3, 2RBI; Villegas 2-2, 2RBI). W-L: CHS 9-3, 4-0 SWYL; JV: CHS 10, BHS 5.
Softball
Stockdale 5, Frontier 0
At Frontier; W: S.Hornbuckle (8-2). L: Adams. 2B: Enriquez (S). Notes: SHS (S.Hornbuckle 7IP, 1H, 9K, 2BB; K.Hornbuckle 2-4, R, 2RBI; Nieblas 2-3, RBI; Hall 1-1, R, RBI).
W-L: SHS 10-4, 2-0 SWYL; FHS 4-7, 2-1. JV: SHS 13, FHS 2.
Independence 9, Ridgeview 3
At Independence; W: Amaya. L: Martinez. 2B: Perez (R), (Price (I), Sanchez (I), Romo (I), Amaya (I). 3B: Campo (I), Price (I). Notes: IHS (Oliveras 3-4; Price 2-4, 2RBI; Sanchez 2-4; Romo 2-4). W-L: IHS 7-2, 4-0 SYL; RHS 3-2 SYL.
Girls basketball
Kern High School District All-Star Game
Black 55, White 50
White Squad: Diaz 6, Hernandez 5, Rodriguez 2, Frink 10, Sampley 3, Dzamesi 6, Almaguer 2, Smith 1, Chacon 3, Blackmon 2, Filkins 8.
Black Squad: Green 10, Jennings 6, Jackson 2, Amos 9, Hsiung 8, Dougherty 8, Hurley 4, Lawton 2, Ezell 2, Flores 4.
Boys basketball
Kern High School District All-Star Game
Red 92, Blue 84
Blue Squad: Garcia 2, Hill 19, Carter 8, Henry 5, Jandog 3, Taylor 12, Sakowski 7, Ervin 3, Chase 8, Hughes 12, Crawford 5.
Red Squad: Waller 18, Valdez 9, Reyes 2, Perry 8, Birch 5, Sartin 5, Ferguson 4, Seales 4, Stingley 12, Stewart 2, Wesson 5, Turner 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.